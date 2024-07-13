Bronny James Opens Up on Possibility of G League Assignment After Lackluster Summer League Performance

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, made his much-anticipated debut at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League amid widespread curiosity and high expectations. However, the rookie guard's performance fell short of the lofty expectations, prompting discussions about the possibility of a G League assignment to enhance his game and gain more playing time.

In the Los Angeles Lakers' 99–80 defeat against the Houston Rockets, James contributed eight points, four rebounds, and two steals while playing for 20 minutes on the court. Despite a promising start with early scoring, his overall performance left room for improvement.

Bronny James opens up on G League assignment possibility

Bronny has averaged five points per game with a shooting percentage of 23% from the field throughout the three Summer League games. His struggling offensive output was evident during all of the Summer League outings, especially during the Lakers' loss against the Rockets.

The concerning statistics and James' admission that he feels he is in a "little slump" have ignited conversations about potential strategies to aid his development. In response to inquiries about the prospect of a G League assignment, James expressed a positive outlook, stating to ESPN, "I'm just looking forward to any basketball I play — no matter what level I'm playing at."

This contemplation of a G League assignment arises against the backdrop of an impressive performance by another rookie, Reed Sheppard, of the Houston Rockets, who received acclaim for his noteworthy contributions during the game.

Bronny James finds himself in a 'Slump' after Lakers' loss to Rockets

After the Lakers' loss to the Rockets, young prospect Bronny finds himself in a bit of a shooting slump, which has been a prevailing concern throughout the summer league. Despite struggling to find his rhythm from the field, James did manage to contribute in other areas with five rebounds and two steals.

However, his shooting performance has been less than ideal, with just 3-of-12 from the field in two California Classic games and a series of missed three-point attempts, highlighting his current struggle to find offensive consistency.

It’s not that Bronny is content with his scoring difficulties. After the game he went on to make an honest admission and said, “I just feel like I'm in a little slump right now,"

While it's evident that James is experiencing a shooting deficiency, his difficulties are not entirely unexpected. Reports dating back to his college days mentioned the need for improvement in his jump shot, with an emphasis on the importance of converting in transition and nailing jump shots, either off the catch or a few dribbles.

The summer league presents an opportunity for James to work on refining these aspects of his game, even if it's unlikely that all the kinks will be resolved within a short span of time. Despite his shooting woes, James remains open to any assignments the Lakers might have for him during his rookie season.

