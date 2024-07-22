Bronny James Performance Evaluated by Lakers Summer League Head Coach With Future Update: 'Still Going to Take a Lot'

NBA legend LeBron James' 19-year-old son, Bronny James, has completed his NBA Summer League run despite early challenges and intense scrutiny. Regardless of his initial hardships, Bronny asserted his potential during the Lakers' triumph against the Atlanta Hawks by scoring 12 points, showcasing his 3-point shooting and defensive prowess.

Bronny concluded his Summer League journey with impressive averages of 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He showed a clear progression in skill as he gained more on-court experience over the summer.

Lakers Summer League head coach evaluates Bronny James' performance

The Lakers Summer League head coach took a look at Bronny's performance and suggested ways for his improvement. Although his Summer League stats were modest, with opportunities to enhance his shooting accuracy and offensive efficiency, his defensive strengths emerged as a notable aspect. As part of the Lakers' long-term strategy, patience and continuous opportunities to refine his game are viewed as crucial to Bronny's development.

Dane Johnson, the Lakers Summer League coach, reviewed Bronny's performance, outlining the promising aspects of his game and discussing his potential future. “He had two pretty good games last two. I think it’s just going to help him going into the summer, so we can work on different things with him. Just that confidence and knowing he can play at this level. It’s still going to take a lot of time and a lot of reps.”

Advertisement

Johnson further applauded Bronny's attitude, stating that Bronny hasn't let external pressures affect him and is determined to learn and improve his game. He also highlighted that Bronny's team position remained undecided due to his current skill set, which made him a solid combo guard. Although Bronny isn't tall enough to be a shooting guard, he also isn't a strong enough playmaker for a point guard position.

Bronny's shooting statistics, with 35.0% from the field and 15.8% from the three-point line, indicate needed improvement. Despite these stats, Bronny has displayed an ability to be an intense, actively defending player throughout his Summer League experience.

ALSO READ: USA Injury Report: Will Kevin Durant Play Against Germany on July 22? Details Inside

LeBron James reaction to Bronny's Summer League performance

Many have quickly dismissed Bronny as a genuine contender in the 2024 Draft Class, stating that he is merely in the NBA due to his father, LeBron James. The pair are on course to become the first father-son duo to compete together, which LeBron has previously mentioned as a goal.

Advertisement

Despite Bronny's less than stellar performances in the Summer League, LeBron remains unfazed, promising that the best is still to come.

"As a family, we are simply proud of where he is right now. His performance, whether good or bad, is of no. After all, he is only 19, with much room for improvement."

"He still has a lot to learn; however, his focus and dedication are commendable. As he continues to work and enhance his skills, the best is yet to come."

The hope is that Bronny can live up to the hype bestowed upon him by his father. If he fails to surpass expectations as the 55th pick, his NBA career may not be favorably remembered by history.

ALSO READ: How to Watch USA vs Germany Basketball on July 22: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Pre-Olympics Men's Game