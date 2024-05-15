Bronny James Reveals if He Wants to Play With Dad LeBron James in the Future: 'My dream has always...'

Bronny James, the USC wing, made quite a statement during Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. Despite his impressive performance, what caught his attention this time were forthright remarks regarding the speculation of his aspiring to team up with his father.

The fact that several teams are considering drafting him to entice LeBron James sparked this line of inquiry.

James candidly responded saying, "No, never," as reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. elaborated, "My ultimate dream has consistently been to make a name for myself and ascend to the NBA, a shared goal by everyone here.

The thought of playing alongside my dad never crossed my mind, although he has mentioned it a couple of times," and he chuckled off the idea, downplaying any serious considerations.

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has sparked a wave of diverse opinions this year. He declared himself available for the forthcoming NBA draft following an underwhelming first college year at the University of Southern California.

However, his commendable debut at the draft combine on Monday paints an optimistic picture.

Bronny James Excited for NBA Draft Combine, Highlights Improved Health and Fitness

Bronny James, among the 78 players selected by NBA scouts and executives for the NBA Draft Combine, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the. "It's an honor and I am to display my progression post the previous season," he stated.

The Combine began with an arrangement of physical examinations and skill drills in which James participated as part of the final group.

Boasting a visibly improved physique from the college season, his official evaluation reported him to be 6-foot-1 1/2 (barefoot), 210.4 pounds, and a 6-7 1/4 wingspan. In the first section of the agility tests, his vertical jump reached 40.5 max, which was the third-best result.

Following the physical trials, the focus turned to shooting exercises, 3-on-3 games, and pick-and-roll repetitions. Initially, like many, James struggled with rhythm.

However, he found his stride during the 3-point star exercise a session where players make 25 shots from five court positions. He successfully made 12 consecutive shots and finished a total of 19 out of 25, securing the second-place spot, trailing UConn's Alex Karaban, who stood victorious with 21 out of 25 shots made.

Through various drills, James was observed supporting his fellow players, willingly accepting the coaches' critiques, and maintaining his professional demeanor.

His 3-point-shooting skills left a positive impression on the NBA scouts and executives, who saw him as a promising NBA contender.

