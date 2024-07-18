Bronny James Shares What He’s Looking Forward to Most About Playing With Father LeBron at Lakers

Bronny James is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in his basketball journey as he prepares to play alongside his father on the Los Angeles Lakers. The prospect of sharing the court with his dad, LeBron James, has Bronny filled with anticipation and excitement.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron, Bronny has been starting his career with the Lakers at the Summer League. What may come in a few months, would be the first time a father-son duo will grace the basketball court together for the same team.

Bronny is looking forward to challenge his father LeBron in team practice

Bronny recently spoke on pairing along with his legendary father. During the chat with the press, Bronny revealed that one of the things he is most looking forward to is the opportunity to go up against his father in practice.

Relying to the reporter's question, ”What are you looking forward to the most about playing with LeBron?” Bronny said, “Going against each other in practice.”

However, Bronny's performance in the summer league has been encouraging, with a standout game where he scored 12 points on solid shooting percentages. Despite facing some early challenges, Bronny's dedication to improving his game and staying focused on the team's objectives has been commendable.

As the 55th overall pick in the recent draft, Bronny has attracted considerable attention and expectations, thanks in part to his famous basketball lineage. Signing a 4-year contract with the Lakers, Bronny has big names banking on him.

Bronny James bounced back from a rough Summer League start

Lakers rookie guard Bronny James faced a daunting challenge as he entered the NBA Summer League games. However, the 19-year-old bounced back from a difficult start, leading the Lakers to their first victory in the 2024 Summer League.

The younger James' struggles were widely publicized as he grappled with the pressure of living up to his famous father's legacy. In the first four summer league games, James had an arduous time, averaging 4.3 points with a mere 22.6% field goal percentage, which included missing all 15 of his 3-point attempts.

Despite this, on Wednesday, in a game against the Atlanta Hawks, James found his footing and redeemed himself. He played his best game yet, finishing with 12 points, 9 of which came in the first half. Notably, he connected on 5-of-11 field goals and sank 2 of 5 attempts from beyond the arc.

His performance included a crucial 3-pointer late in the game that tied the score, ultimately contributing to the Lakers clinching the win with a defensive stop in the final seconds.

Amid the immense pressure, James credited his family, particularly his parents, LeBron James and his mother, for providing crucial support and encouragement. He mentioned that his father, who is currently representing Team USA overseas, has been offering him valuable advice, urging him to stay aggressive despite his earlier struggles.

