Bronny James Signs 4-Year, USD 7.9M Rookie Contract With the Los Angeles Lakers: Report

In a confirmed report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny James, the 2024 NBA Draft's 55th pick, will indeed be playing alongside his father, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed the younger James to a four-year contract worth $79 million. By the 2024-25 season, this arrangement guarantees Bronny James' spot on the Lakers' roster next to his father.

Bronny James signs multi-million dollar deal with Lakers, joining father LeBron

After Tuesday's introductory press conference, Bronny James spoke about the increased pressure and scrutiny he faces. He has experienced criticism and doubt about his worthiness of the opportunity, which he described as an "amplified amount of pressure." Despite the challenges, he remains confident about his ability to overcome them.

LeBron James has also recently reaffirmed his tie to the Lakers by agreeing to a two-year contract valued at $104 million. This significant arrangement sets up an intriguing father-son pairing on one roster.

Following his impressive performance in the shooting drills at the 2024 NBA Scouting Combine, the Lakers drafted the 19-year-old Bronny James with their third-round pick. Now, both father and son are getting ready to light up the court together.

ALSO READ: Report: NBA 2K League CEO Overhauls Esports League, Fires Entire Staff

Bronny James' journey from USC to the NBA

Advertisement

In a lackluster freshman year at the University of Southern California, Bronny James is confidently stepping into the NBA. During his time at USC, James had average statistics with 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. However, he feels that his progress was hindered by a cardiac he suffered the previous summer.

According to James, he could've utilized the time off to improve his skills. He expressed disappointment at not getting ample opportunities at USC to showcase his full potential. Nevertheless, he looks forward to what lies ahead.

Despite his mediocre statistics, James has grabbed an opportunity for growth with the Lakers where he could potentially get significant playing time quickly. He's slated to make NBA history by being a part of the first-ever father-son duo in the league. He’s optimistic that learning from his father, LeBron James, will facilitate his transition into professional basketball.

ALSO READ: ‘Of Course Through LeBron’s Hard Work’: NBA Fans Rip JJ Redick Over His Claim About How Bronny James Earned Lakers Spot