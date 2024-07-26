Bronny James' Special Treatment Raises Concerns Among Lakers Players: ‘Attention He Attracted Was Very Frustrating’

NBA superstar LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has taken heat for his weak performance in the NBA Summer League. Critics emphasize his lackluster stats, such as his average of seven game points and dismal shooting percentages of 32.7% from the field and a meager 13% from three-point range. His initial subpar performance created a sense of relief once he displayed enhanced skills in his final two games.

Bronny James' special treatment sparks tension among Lakers players

The news this summer was abuzz with Bronny James, selected 55th overall by the Lakers. After finishing his debutante Summer League, allegations emerged from a Lakers player about James receiving undue favoritism.

“The attention he attracted was ‘very frustrating’ for the players to see, and his alleged star treatment caused friction among the team, which went 0-5 to start the tournament, per a Lakers insider,” wrote Steve Brenner and Damian Burchardt of the US Sun.

“‘That kind of tension didn’t help the group of players to build chemistry,’ said an anonymous Lakers player. "‘And you could feel that there was no unity [between] this group of guys as Bronny was the main guy and the others didn’t feel that it was right, that he deserved that.”

"While instances of Bronny's team making him inaccessible for media interactions, frequently disrespecting his teammates and franchise members, were noted by our source, Brenner and Burchardt. 'Many young aspiring roster players couldn't put their best foot forward given the commotion surrounding Bronny's attention and treatment.'"

Advertisement

However, amidst this process, Bronny is casting a shadow over his teammates, many of who have equal qualifications to secure a roster spot. Despite being a second-round pick, James is receiving superstar-level attention and affection, complicating his Lakers teammates' focus on personal growth.

ALSO READ: Team USA Players Reveal Favorite Nicknames for Paris Olympics 2024; Featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and More

Bronny James spotlight and the challenge of expectations

Expectedly, as the offspring of basketball aristocracy, Bronny James found himself under a colossal spotlight from the outset. Making history, he and his father form the first-ever father-son duo in an NBA team, which has quickly become a storyline that has captivated many.

Even the Lakers' first-round selection, Dalton Knecht, who emerged from Northeastern Junior College, faded into the background during the Summer League, as Bronny effortlessly stole all the attention.

Surely, this phenomenon isn't Bronny's fault; quite the opposite. His mere association with LeBron, however, has led to unanticipated repercussions, and there's a growing number of critics of this effect.

Advertisement

When you merge his fame with a relatively unassuming performance on court, it becomes clearer why some players might express their displeasure. In college, James managed an average of 4.8 points per game and kicked off the Summer League with an unremarkable 0-15 performance beyond the arc. He averaged a mere 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting at only 32.7%.

ALSO READ: Jaylen Brown’s Surprising Pick Between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese For WNBA Rookie of the Year; Draws Attention