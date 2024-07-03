Bronny James to Sign Multiyear Guaranteed Rookie Deal with Lakers; Claims NBA Insider

LeBron James' son Bronny made NBA history when he was selected to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, his father's team, and now he has a guaranteed contract on top of that.

In contrast to the rookie two-way contract that second-round picks typically receive, the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft intends to sign a multiyear fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Lakers, securing his spot on the NBA roster. This information was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What are the rules?

There are lenient regulations for contracts involving second-round picks. Second-round picks have more options, but first-round selections are subject to the rookie scale's compensation.

Teams may sign them to two-way contracts, multi-year contracts at a fixed salary using the new CBA's second-round pick exception or deals above the minimum wage using a portion of their mid-level exception. Although it's not yet known how long or how much Bronny will be making, his contract will probably be a minimum one.

Father-son duo to play this season?

Bronny James has the chance to not only make history by playing alongside his father but also to potentially develop into a vital developmental asset for the franchise's future after his father retires, thanks to his selection as a developmental prospect in Los Angeles.

LeBron hasn't formally signed a new deal with the Lakers, but it's expected that he will demand the highest salary from Los Angeles rather than accepting a pay cut to bring in free agents to pursue a late-career championship. James was willing to accept a lower salary in exchange for a new deal, but the Lakers lost out on several free agents, most notably Klay Thompson, who was signed by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in a three-team sign-and-trade.

