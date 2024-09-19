Bronny James Will Be on LA Lakers Roster for Opening Night of NBA Season, Claims NBA Reporter

As he starts his NBA career, Bronny James is dealing with a lot of uncertainty, but one seasoned reporter is certain of one thing.

This week, ESPN's Zach Lowe made an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. In the episode, Lowe made a noteworthy assurance regarding the rookie guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. To spend time with his father, LeBron James, Bronny will play in the NBA on opening night, according to Lowe's assurance.

“He is 100 percent playing in the opening game so they can have a moment together,” said Lowe. "That’s going to happen, so they [can] pass to each other or whatever it ends up being.”

On October 22, the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home to start the season. It seems that LeBron, 39, and Bronny, 19, will make history as the first father-son team to play together in the NBA on that stage.

Otherwise, though, Bronny—the 55th overall selection in this year's draft—is currently not thought to be nearly an NBA-ready prospect. He will probably spend the majority of his rookie season honing his craft in the G League after opening night (the Lakers have recently hired their anticipated new coach).

After spending a year playing collegiate basketball at the University of Southern California, LeBron James' son has gained notoriety for being a divisive figure. Despite having a difficult summer league season in July, he performed strongly in his final two games and began hitting consistently from the outside in those two games. It's hoped that he can develop into a useful player at the next level with time and some nice physical tools.

Advertisement

Though Bronny's contract with the South Bay Lakers is set to expire this autumn, he could make his NBA debut very soon if he continues to improve, which would enable him to help his father—possibly the greatest player in league history—realize a dream that generations have shared.

ALSO READ: Watch: LeBron James Spills Beans on Hilarious Conversation With Anthony Davis After Lakers Drafted Bronny