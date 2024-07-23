Bronny James will be 'panic trade candidate' for Lakers in December, Bill Simmons predicts

Renowned for his direct remarks about sports, Bill Simmons has expressed serious worries about what Bronny James would mean for the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons voiced his skepticism regarding the rookie guard's capacity to have a major effect on the Lakers' hopes for a title.

“This Bronny James thing is going to be a weird wrinkle in the season, I don't think it's going to be a positive,” said Simmons, adding “It's cool that [LeBron is] going to be able to play with his son, but it's going to be a major distraction this whole season. It just is, and the odds of this team really looking rocky in December and being a panic-trade candidate, I would think they're one of my No. 1's.”



Presenting the scenario as a possible "distraction," he was implying that Bronny's presence might overshadow the team's objectives and plan of action. Simmons emphasized worries that the Lakers' probably difficult season will be made worse by the rookie's performance and the team dynamic overall. Simmons' criticism is based on the Lakers' recent troubles as a whole. There are still many questions, especially considering JJ Redick's first-time hiring as head coach and the team's poor performance in the Western Conference.



Bronny’s summer league struggles and future outlook

Bronny James's summer league endeavors have not been without challenges. Even though he has great stats per game—7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals—the rookie guard has had trouble shooting, particularly when it comes to long-range attempts.

His on-court struggles were evident, as he was benched for the final two Summer League games. This decision reflects the Lakers' evaluation of Bronny's immediate contribution potential and their plan to allow him to refine his skills in the G League before fully integrating him into the NBA club.

It's crucial to keep in mind that Bronny's journey has only just begun, despite the difficulties. It can be challenging to make the switch from high school to professional basketball, and many amateur players encounter similar difficulties in their early years.

While Simmons' critique highlights concerns about the rookie's immediate effect, Bronny's development over time could change the narrative. The Lakers' long-term strategy, which focuses on his G League development, seems to be an effort to maximize his potential as he matures and gains more experience.



Long-term vision VS immediate expectations

With Bronny James, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be adopting a calculated approach that puts his long-term growth ahead of his immediate effect. Although Bronny's immediate value to the club has been questioned by Bill Simmons and other critics, the Lakers' decision to place him in the G League shows a larger plan for his development.

Bronny can refine his skills, gain priceless experience, and adjust to the professional level of play with less of the intense pressure of NBA games. By focusing on his development, the Lakers hope to fully realize his potential and make it easier for him to enter the NBA in the future.

The assimilation of a rookie into a well-established team may need significant thought, especially if the rookie has high expectations. The Lakers must monitor Bronny's transformation while striving for group success.

The team plans to evaluate him thoroughly and put him in settings where he can progress over time without interfering with the chemistry of the roster as it stands. By taking a balanced approach, the Lakers hope to avoid letting Bronny's early troubles overwhelm their goals, allowing both the rookie and the club to work toward them without feeling too much pressure.



