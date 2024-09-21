Brooklyn Nets Sign Undrafted Chinese Forward Yongxi Cui in a Two Way NBA Contract

The Brooklyn Nets have made a significant move by signing 21-year-old Chinese forward Yongxi "Jacky" Cui to a two-way contract. This exciting development marks a new chapter in Cui's basketball journey and an opportunity for him to showcase his talents in the NBA.

Cui, who hails from China, went undrafted this year despite an impressive stint with Guangzhou in the Chinese Basketball Association. His stellar performance last season, where he averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, caught the attention of NBA scouts. This led to the Nets offering him a valuable two-way contract to join their roster.

Prior to his time in the CBA, Cui honed his skills at the NBA Global Academy in Australia, demonstrating his commitment to elevating his game on the international stage. His experience representing China in various competitions, including the recent 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, highlights his potential as a versatile and determined player.

Cui's journey to the NBA also included an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago earlier this year, where he showcased his abilities in front of league executives and scouts. His performance at the camp, along with his brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League, further solidified his readiness for the professional basketball scene.

As part of his two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Cui will have the opportunity to split his time between the NBA and the Long Island Nets in the G League. This arrangement provides him with the chance to gain valuable experience and development in both settings, setting the stage for potential success at the highest level of basketball.

With his impressive skill set, international experience, and dedication to his craft, Yongxi "Jacky" Cui is poised to make a meaningful impact with the Brooklyn Nets and carve out a prominent role for himself in the NBA.

Amid the latest signing, the Nets find themselves in a unique position, with pundits and bookmakers predicting a challenging season ahead. However, the youthful core of the team sees this as an opportunity rather than a setback. Players like Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson view the rebuilding phase as a chance to showcase their talent and grow together as a team.

Clowney, just 20 years old, and Wilson, along with others in the youth movement, are determined to make the most of this situation. They see the lack of expectations as a positive, believing it allows them to establish a foundation for future success and prove their capabilities on the court.

Furthermore, the influx of young talent within the Nets roster has created an environment ripe with potential. With eight players aged 23 or younger, including newcomers like Keon Johnson, the team is focused on harnessing the energy and hunger of its youthful contingent. Johnson, having earned a two-year, $4.5 million deal after a strong showing in the Summer League, embodies the relentless spirit of the Nets' young squad.

