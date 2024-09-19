Brooklyn Nets to Retire NBA Legend Vince Carter’s Number 15 Jersey Next Year

The Brooklyn Nets will pay tribute to NBA icon Vince Carter's illustrious career and lasting impact by retiring his iconic number 15 jersey in a special ceremony on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

This significant event will take place during the Nets’ matchup against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center, starting at 6 p.m. Carter's jersey retirement will mark the seventh time in franchise history that such an honor has been bestowed, with his number 15 joining the esteemed ranks of Dražen Petrović (#3), Jason Kidd (#5), John Williamson (#23), Bill Melchionni (#25), Julius Erving (#32), and Charles “Buck” Williams (#52) in the Barclays Center rafters.

Vince Carter spent five memorable seasons with the New Jersey Nets from 2004 to 2009, establishing himself as one of the franchise's key players. Carter delivered remarkable performances during his tenure, showcasing his scoring prowess and versatility. In 374 games as a Net, Carter averaged an impressive 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, solidifying his place in Nets history.

Expressing his enthusiasm for celebrating Vince Carter's contributions, Nets Governor Joe Tsai stated, “We are thrilled to honor former Nets player Vince Carter, who contributed so much to this organization both on and off the court. He is an important part of the Nets franchise history, and we look forward to welcoming him to Barclays Center this season to celebrate his legacy.”

Carter's impact extended beyond the stat sheet, as he helped lead the Nets to three playoff appearances, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. His leadership on the court and his scoring abilities made him a fan favorite and a vital component of the team's success during his time with the organization.

The decision to retire Vince Carter's jersey reflects his lasting legacy on the Nets franchise. Carter's achievements in a Nets uniform include three consecutive All-Star selections, impressive scoring records, and memorable playoff performances. His unwavering dedication to the game of basketball and his leadership qualities have earned him a place among the Nets' all-time greats.

As he prepares for induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in October 2024, Carter's legacy with the Nets will be permanently honored through the retirement of his jersey number 15.

Fans can look forward to celebrating the storied career of a true basketball legend during this special event. Tickets for the Jan. 25 game and jersey retirement ceremony are available for purchase at brooklynnets.com/tickets, with additional details and programming for the event to be announced in the coming months.

Join the Brooklyn Nets in honoring Vince Carter and celebrating his remarkable contributions to the team and the sport of basketball as his number 15 jersey is raised to the rafters at Barclays Center.

