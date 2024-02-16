Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Could Be Forced To Retesitfy In Lingering Sexual Misconduct Case

Things might take the hard route for Cleveland Browns' star quarterback Deshaun Watson as his old case comes back to stress him out. Three years ago, Deshaun Watson faced multiple lawsuits for sexual misconduct. In one of his cases, he might have to go to court and testify again.

Deshaun Watson is most likely to testify again for his 3 years old case

Three years from now, Deshaun Watson got himself on the receiving end of several lawsuits filed against him due to sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session. So far, most of these cases have been successfully settled. But there's one lingering case in which Deshaun Watson might have testified again.

Brent Schrotenboer, from USA Today, recently revealed that a 'motion to compel' has reportedly been filed against Watson for further testimony. According to the plaintiff's attorney, in an accompanying paperwork, the original deposition ended within two hours and fourteen minutes.

Also Read: Who Is Tavia Shackles? All About Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's Wife

That deposition isn't any fruitful considering Deshaun Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, instructed him to not answer any questions about any other cases that are filed against him. Lawyers often ask their clients to not answer certain questions during depositions that are legally sworn.

Nevertheless, there always remains a risk that the positions will be changed and that the witness ends up getting testified again. Since there is no dismissal or settlement, there's a chance that his case might end up going to a trial in the future.

Advertisement

Also Read: Watch: Taylor Swift Had THIS Reaction To Travis Kelce Publicly Serenading Her By Singing ‘You Belong With Me’

Advertisement

These causes have a huge impact on his NFL career as well. The league has suspended him from about 11 games so far for these allegations. Moreover, the NFL hasn't completely ruled out the idea of future punishment, given that there's always a risk of evidence emerging in such cases.