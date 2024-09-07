Browns Star Johnny Manziel Confess Cheating to Ex-wife Bre Tiesi: ‘Getting Drunk Every Night’

Johnny Manziel, famously known as "Johnny Football," stirred strong opinions in the football world. While his college career earned him praise, especially after becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012 at Texas A&M, his NFL performance and off-field behavior drew criticism. His most memorable moment at A&M came when he led the team to a shocking victory over Alabama, highlighting his athleticism and playmaking skills.

In the new season (8) of *Selling Sunset* on Netflix, which premiered Friday, Manziel recounted how he begged, cried, and pleaded during his breakup with his ex-wife, Bre Tiesi. The two had a heartfelt conversation in episode six, as Tiesi, a cast member on the show and a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, helped Manziel find a house in Los Angeles.

“My ex-husband Johnny Manziel reached out because he’s looking for a house in L.A. I’m going to help him find something, but we’re making sure he lives very far from me,” Tiesi joked during a confessional.

Johnny Manziel reflected: "Life happens the way it’s meant to. You’re in a place now where you’ve achieved exactly what you wanted, and I’m proud and happy for you. I learned a lot from my mistakes. I was a lost, depressed kid running wild in the Hollywood Hills, drinking every night and living in nightclubs, often behind your back.”

Advertisement

Bre Tiesi mentioned that despite Johnny Manziel spending a lot of time with someone else, she still loves him.

Manziel admitted that he regrets how he treated her and acknowledged that getting divorced and breaking up was one of the hardest periods of his life, during which he cried, begged, and pleaded.

Tiesi expressed her relief that Manziel recognized the pain he caused her, which reassured her that her efforts in the relationship were not entirely in vain.

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel began dating in 2016 during a challenging time for Manziel, who had just been released from the Cleveland Browns due to personal struggles. They became engaged in March 2017 after dating for less than a year and got married in a courthouse in March 2018.

However, their marriage soon faced difficulties. In March 2019, Tiesi publicly accused Manziel of infidelity through Instagram comments, which led to their separation. Manziel confirmed the split, expressing sadness and requesting privacy. Tiesi filed for divorce in December 2019, with the divorce finalized in November 2021. After the breakup, Tiesi had a tattoo of Manziel's initials removed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jordan Love Injury Update: Will Pacers Quarterback Return against Indianapolis Colts Next Week?