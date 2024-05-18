Bruce Prichard Reveals WWE Producer Michael Hayes Wanted To Use Britney Spears For John Cena Storyline; Details Inside

There is a short WWE history between John Cena and American singer and DJ Kevin Federline. The two were part of the WWE storyline back in 2007, when Cena was on the top of his game. Kevin Federline is Britney Spears's former husband, with whom he broke away within 2 years of marriage (2004-2007).



So why are we talking about it right now? It is mainly because WWE producer Bruce Prichard has revealed a very interesting backstage story about the Cena-Federline storyline in WWE. He said Michael Hayes, WWE Vice President and Creative Producer wanted to bring Britney Spears into the storyline.

And how would it have been interesting? Britney Spears had developed sour grapes with Kevin Federline, with whom she had her child’s custody battle. The idea was to bring Britney Spears in some capacity on WWE to evoke reactions from Kevin Federline, and the crowd rallying behind Cena.

What did Bruce Prichard say?

Speaking on the recent edition of his 'Something to Wrestle' Bruce Prichard opened up about how Michael Hayes had proposed bringing in Britney Spears for the Kevin Federline storyline in WWE.

Prichard explained that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were hot topics then because of their marriage issues. John Cena was the biggest WWE star then, and he was going to make the most out of it.

“When you take a look at Kevin Federline, who was in so many headlines and involved in so much controversy outside of our business, the only guy to rub him up against was John Cena,” Prichard said.

Prichard revealed that it was a way for the fans to get behind Cena because if there was a person who was easier to hate than Cena, it was Kevin Federline. So, it was basically Michael Hayes’ idea to bring Britney Spears to a WWE pay-per-view event.



What did Michael Hayes pitch about Britney Spears?

When discussing the possibility of bringing Britney Spears in, Bruce Prichard mentioned that Michael Hayes would accompany her and they would request her to participate in some way. He suggested that Britney Spears could have performed a song, joined Cena, or done something to excite the audience. “Britney was the hottest thing going at the time. Wouldn’t shock me if that was the pitch,” Prichard said. But this didn't happen.

Be that as it may, the idea didn’t take off and it was ultimately Cena vs Federline in a match on Monday Night RAW where Federline won surprisingly by outside interference of Umaga, who gave a finisher to Cena, and then Federline pinned the former WWE Champion. That was also the last time, Federline was seen in WWE.

The Federline segment with Cena was well received by the fans, as well as the WWE backstage, and it was expected that the American singer would feature in another storyline with Cena. But that didn’t happen.