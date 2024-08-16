Bruno Mars Fans Furious Over Lockout at LA Clippers' New USD 2 Billion Intuit Dome Opening Night

Bruno Mars fans were left frustrated when they were locked out of Los Angeles' $2 billion Intuit Dome arena due to a ticket scanner mishap on Thursday night, as first reported by the Daily Mail.

The concert, which was Mars' first of two consecutive shows, was meant to be the grand opening of the brand new indoor arena in Inglewood, California, a project personally funded by Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

However, the night began with a significant setback as the Intuit Dome’s ticketing system, which utilizes advanced facial recognition software, encountered a technical glitch, causing the entry process to come to a complete halt.

A video captured the scene, showing thousands of anxious attendees crowded outside the 18,000-seat arena. Many attendees reported difficulties transferring their tickets from Ticketmaster to the Intuit app, a necessary step for gaining entry.

The show paused due to a medical emergency

After 40 minutes of delay, staff finally managed to get the scanners working again, and the ticketing process resumed. This delay pushed the concert's start time back nearly an hour, with Mars eventually hitting the stage around 9:40 p.m. PST instead of the planned 9:00 p.m. PST.

Though the system was fixed, concertgoers faced yet another interruption when Mars had to stop the show due to a medical emergency. In a video circulating the internet, Mars was seen performing with his band before he spots a fan in distress in the crowd.

He pointed to a section near the front of the stage, calmly alerting security over the mic.

Mars then instructed his band to "slow [the music] down" while continuing to call for security’s assistance.

Growing frustrated, Mars noticed some of the security personnel standing idly by in the front row and urged them to take action.

"You guys are security, right? Get your a**es in the middle [of the floor], c'mon! Jump over the gate and help them out," the hitmaker exclaimed.

All about Intuit Dome

After years of juggling schedules, relocations, and sharing the court with their rivals, the L.A. Clippers finally have a place to call their own.

The team’s new $2 billion Intuit Dome officially opened today with a Bruno Mars concert. According to Clippers owner and billionaire Steve Ballmer, "fans and players together deserve the ultimate home court. You’re going to have it here in Inglewood."

The arena is equipped with phone chargers next to each seat’s cup holder, wireless payment grab-and-go concession stands, T-shirt cannons that can reach the highest seats, and a massive double-sided screen called the Halo Board, featuring 233 million LEDs suspended from the arena's roof.

Thursday’s grand opening kicked off with two nights of performances by Bruno Mars, followed by acts like Usher and Olivia Rodrigo. The first basketball game is set for October 26, when the Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns.

The Intuit Dome is the newest addition to a massive, privately developed complex on the site of the old Hollywood Park horse-racing track in Inglewood, a city of over 100,000 near Los Angeles. It’s located right across Century Boulevard from SoFi Stadium, a $5.5 billion arena privately financed by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, which opened in 2021 as the home of both the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.

Los Angeles already has enough infrastructure, including hotels and sports facilities, to accommodate the roughly 10,000 Olympic athletes who will compete in around 300 different events, along with millions of spectators.

How to get to the Intuit Dome?

The Intuit Dome is situated right next to SoFi Stadium, between the 405 and 110 freeways. Once you arrive, you can park at the main structure on Prairie Avenue and 102nd Street. From there, a pedestrian bridge connects directly to the dome’s plaza entrance.

If you’re not driving, don’t worry. The area around Intuit Dome is served by 10 bus stops. The Metro 117, 211, and 212 buses will get you within short walking distance.