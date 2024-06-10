Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He Quit WWE To Join AEW; Gives Shocking Reason

Bryan Danielson, aka Daniel Bryan, left the wrestling world shocked when he quit the WWE in 2021 and joined Tony Khan's AEW. He was a big name in the Stamford-based promotion, where he gave nearly 12 years of his wrestling career (2009–2021), becoming the WWE Champion four times and once the World Heavyweight Champion.

Daniel Bryan was a rage among fans, and his popularity was on par with that of John Cena and Roman Reigns in WWE. But he shockingly quit the company to join a rival promotion, AEW. Back then, Danielson had said that he didn’t re-sign with WWE due to a very tight schedule and some creative differences with the then chairman, Vince McMahon.

He had then said that he wanted to bleed and wanted to spend time with family. But now, Bryan has somersaulted and given the real reason why he left the company.

What did Bryan Danielson say about quitting WWE?

In an interview with television news channel 6ABC, Bryan said that the reason he moved to Tony Khan’s AEW from WWE was because the former was more focused on wrestling than the overall business.

He said that WWE was more like an ‘entertainment’ company, while AEW was more focused on wrestling. “AEW is like a wrestling first company for wrestling fans, sometimes WWE is more based on general entertainment, they wanna reach as many casual viewers as possible, where I think AEW is like ‘hey if you love wrestling, here’s this’ but also like even if you’re not a wrestling fan…we’re putting on wrestling and the wrestling itself is gonna bring you in,” Danielson said.

What was more surprising from Danielson was his saying that AEW has more wrestling in a two-hour show than even a three-hour show of RAW and SmackDown. “You’ll see that there’s a lot more wrestling in the two hours of Dynamite than there is even in a three-hour RAW, and sometimes there’s more wrestling on an AEW Dynamite show than there is on RAW and SmackDown combined,” he said.

Another rumor that floated those days was that Daniel Bryan had kept his concussion injury hidden from WWE, and that forced him to retire from the ring in 2016. He later returned to wrestling in 2018 and also took a heel turn.

Daniel Bryan made his AEW debut in September 2021. Since then, he has gone on to feature in several prominent matches. His win percentage at AEW is at 73%.

