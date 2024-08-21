Bryan Danielson's Daughter Wants Him To Lose At AEW All In So He Can 'Just Be A Dad'

Bryan Danielson's career will be on the line at All In 2024, where he will take on Swerve Stickland. Bryan's daughter, Birdie, wants him to lose the bout at Wembley Stadium, so his career will be over, and he will be able to spend more time with her.

The 43-year-old AEW star sat down for an interview with BBC Sounds, discussing his upcoming All-In match in London. Danielson says his son, Buddy, will be seeing him for the first time in front of a live crowd.

Even though his daughter Birdie, who is seven years old now, saw him wrestle at WrestleMania 35, she has no memory of the match as a two-year-old.

Bryan reveals that All In will be an exciting event for his family. His wife and former WWE diva Brie Bella will make her presence felt during the match. Besides Brie, both Buddy and Birdie will be cheering for him in the ringside.

"My son wants me to win but also wants to see me get beat up a little bit. My daughter doesn’t want to see me get beat up, but she wants me to lose, so I can come home and just be a dad," said Bryan Danielson about the opinions of his kids regarding the match.

Bryan further added the big shift as his daughter came last year when he had an arm injury. He couldn't be part of the mega event last year because his arm broke two months before the encounter with Okada.

Advertisement

He stated that Birdie saw her father getting injured for the first time around that time. Following his return, he had another injury within six weeks. Hence, Birdie's father wasn't spending much time amid those horrible injuries.

ALSO READ: Daniel Bryan Reveals if He Regrets Leaving WWE Before Triple H Replaced Vince McMahon: ‘I Never Disliked WWE’

Putting the career on the line isn't something new in a big event. For example, the likes of Shawn Michaels and Batista put their careers on the line at WrestleMania 26 and 35, respectively, and hung up their boots after losing the matches.

Bryan Danielson debuted for All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Despite spending three years on a full-time schedule for the Jacksonville-based promotion, he never had the luck of winning the AEW World Championship.

He earned this world title shot by winning the men's Owen Hart tournament. Heading to All In, he will be wrestling without an AEW contract, as it expired on August 1, 2024. Hence, it will be his last opportunity to win AEW's most coveted prize and save his career.

Advertisement

If he wins the match, he will not only win his first AEW World title but also might secure a new contract from Tony Khan. The former WWE Champion previously revealed that this year would be his final year as a full-time wrestler.

Therefore, a victory would allow him to continue wrestling even as a full-timer. Moreover, winning the gold in front of his family, especially the two children, will be a memorable experience for him. Unlike his WrestleMania 35 encounter, Birdie should be able to recall this All In 2024 match when she grows up.