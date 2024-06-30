Bryce James Comments On Rumors Of Playing With Dad LeBron In NBA After Lakers Draft Brother Bronny

LeBron James' longtime dream of playing in the NBA with his oldest son finally came true on Thursday when the Lakers drafted Bronny James with the No. 55 pick. Now that the celebration of Bronny James getting drafted by the Lakers has settled, the buzz is about LeBron possibly playing in the NBA with both of his sons.

Bryce James, who can enter the draft in 2026, is doubtful about the same. When Bryce was asked on his Instagram Live if his father would wait to retire until he joined the NBA, the young champ shared his thoughts on the idea.

Bryce James doubts he’ll get to play with his dad LeBron James in the NBA

During a recent Instagram Live, when Bryce was asked if he thought his dad would stay in the NBA until he could go pro. Bryce wasn't optimistic.

"I'm not gonna lie, that's OD," he said, further adding, "Nah, that's too much. No, Good Lord. He's going to be 42."

It’s not impossible for LeBron to play until he's 42. He turns 40 in December and will likely remain with the Lakers until he retires, especially now that his good friend JJ Redick is the head coach. Kobe Bryant retired at 37, and Michael Jordan played until 40. LeBron would need to surpass both to have a shot at playing with both Bronny and Bryce.

Bryce James will be draft-eligible in 2026

Bryce is just outside the top 150 prospects nationally for the Class of 2025, making his earliest NBA debut in the fall of 2026.

Bryce attended Sierra Canyon School in Southern California with Bronny for two years, then transferred multiple times over seven months. In April 2023, he left Sierra Canyon for Campbell Hall in Studio City, California.

After playing a few summer league games with Campbell Hall, Bryce transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. Three months later, he decided to go back to Sierra Canyon.

Even in high school, Bryce has already shown NBA potential. The 16-year-old stands at 6-foot-4 and has excelled in games against top talent in his age group, scoring 21 points in a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League game.

