Bryce James Opens Up Emotionally About Brother Bronny's Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James delivered a mixed but increasingly impressive performance during the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he initially struggled, averaging just 5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over his first five games, while shooting 28.6% from the field and 10% from three-point range, he showed significant improvement in his final two appearances. He scored 12 points against the Atlanta Hawks, including his first three-pointer after missing 16 consecutive attempts, helping secure a narrow 87-86 win.

In July 2023, Bronny collapsed due to a heart attack, a terrifying moment for his father, LeBron James. Bryce James expressed his pride in Bronny’s remarkable recovery after the incident. Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the USC Trojans at the Galen Center and was rushed to the hospital, where he spent three days before being released. The event nearly ended his NBA career before it began.

However, Bronny recovered, made his debut for the Trojans in December, and was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers 11 months after the health scare. He now plays alongside his father in California. Bronny's story is a testament to his strength and determination as he overcame adversity to achieve his NBA dream, fulfilling not only his own aspirations but also his father's dream of playing alongside one of his sons.

Bryce James celebrated his brother's recovery during the Peach Jam Tournament, acknowledging Bronny’s resilience.

"It's a great feeling just knowing that my brother, [and] the journey that he's had," Bronny James told reporters. "[He] just came that far from the cardiac arrest to all the difficulties that he has had in his, in his career in college...

"It's amazing to see him, play with his dad. I have always looked at him, of course, he is my big brother. It was definitely a great experience just seeing how far he's coming, like the journey that he had to go through.

"Spending time with him at the gym is always enjoyable. Off the court, being in his presence and hearing his name called is an incredible experience.

Bronny could make his NBA debut alongside his dad during the 2024/25 season if the new head coach, JJ Redick, gives him the opportunity at Crypto.com Arena. This will be an unforgettable moment for the family.

It will also be a landmark event for the NBA, as they would become the first father-son duo to play together, fulfilling one of LeBron’s lifelong dreams.

LeBron shared his feelings in June 2024, saying, 'It’s obviously a dream come true. Seeing my son make it to the NBA has always been his dream, but being on the same team with him is beyond words. He’s worked incredibly hard to get here, especially after everything that’s happened over the past year.'

Bronny and LeBron James are poised to make NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together on the same team. The Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny as the 55th selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, making LeBron’s dream of sharing the court with his son a reality. With LeBron signing a two-year deal, they are guaranteed to play at least one season together.”

