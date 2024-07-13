Bryce James Shares His Excitement on LeBron James and Bronny James Teaming Up for Lakers: ‘I’m Ready for Them Lobs’

The NBA has seen its fair share of iconic duos through the years, but the upcoming season is set to witness a historic first - the father-son pairing of LeBron James and Bronny James on the Los Angeles Lakers roster. As the basketball world eagerly anticipates this unique moment, another member of the James family, Bryce James, shares his excitement and thoughts on the momentous occasion.

Bryce, the younger brother of Bronny, is currently a rising star in his own right, honing his skills on the court with aspirations of one day joining his family in the NBA. While he awaits his turn to take the spotlight, he is filled with pride and anticipation at the prospect of witnessing his brother and father team up on the same team.

Bronny James shared his excitement on Bronny pairing up with LeBron James

As Bronny embarks on his NBA journey after being selected as the 55th pick and joining the Lakers alongside his legendary father, Bryce expresses his admiration for the resilience and determination displayed by his brother throughout his basketball career.

As reported by Sam Kance of Kansas University, Bryce said, “It’s a great feeling knowing my brother, the journey he’s had.

“He’s come far from the cardiac arrest, all the difficulties that he’s had in his career, college. It’s amazing. I’m ready for them lobs, to be honest,” Bryce added, sharing his excitement to witness the father-son duo in Lakers colors.

From overcoming challenges to realizing his dream of playing alongside LeBron, Bronny's achievements are a source of inspiration for Bryce.

The James family legacy in basketball is already well-established, with LeBron's stellar career and Bronny's promising trajectory paving the way for Bryce to potentially follow suit in the future. At just 17 years old, Bryce is already garnering attention from scouts for his basketball prowess, with some foreseeing a bright future for him in the NBA.

Bryce James addressed rumors of playing alongside LeBron James

Bryce James is set to be draft-eligible in 2026. Recently, he addressed the rumors of playing alongside his father in the NBA. During an Instagram Live session, Bryce expressed doubt about the possibility of his father waiting until he joins the professional league before retiring.

When asked if LeBron might continue playing until he could go pro, Bryce responded candidly, stating, "I'm not gonna lie, that's OD. Nah, that's too much. No, Good Lord. He's going to be 42."

While the idea may seem far-fetched to Bryce, it is not entirely implausible for LeBron James to consider extending his career to make this dream a reality. Considering LeBron's remarkable athletic prowess and commitment to the game, the possibility of him playing until he's 42 cannot be ruled out entirely.

LeBron James, who will turn 40 in December, has indicated his intent to remain with the Lakers until he decides to retire. The addition of JJ Redick as the head coach further solidifies his connection with the team.

Noteworthy NBA players like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan continued playing until their late 30s and early 40s, setting a precedent for LeBron to follow if he aims to share the court with both Bronny and Bryce.

