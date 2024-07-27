BTS: Coco Gauff and First NBA Male Flag Bearer LeBron James Gear Up for Opening Ceremony Parade of Paris Olympics 2024

After 100 years, the 2024 Olympics have finally arrived in Paris, France. The grandest stage in global competition is expected to host over 10,000 athletes, including Team USA Flag bearers Coco Gauff and LeBron James.

James was nominated by fellow Olympian and four-time champion Steph Curry , who broke the big news to the 21-year veteran, surrounded by his teammates.

Besides LBJ, Gauff is also set to make history as she will be the first tennis player to carry the Star-Spangled Banner. The young tennis sensation and reigning U.S. Open Champion was beyond grateful when she shared the news via X:

Both the talented superstars lead 592 American athletes on a boat along the Seine River. The ceremony is expected to garner major attention and discussions from media pundits and experts.

James and Gauff's history at the Olympics

At age 20, Gauff will be competing in her first-ever Olympics. Gauff was selected to represent the U.S. contingent when she was still a teenager but unfortunately dropped out due to the COVID-19 scare.

As for James, the four-time MVP will make his return since his previous appearance in 2012. Many fans may not remember that James was part of the 2004 Athens squad that lost to Argentina in a shocking upset.

As part of the 2008 Redeem team and 2012's stacked roster, James won back-to-back gold medals and is in the hunt for a third. Amidst the recent retirement discussions within the basketball media, fans can expect the 2024 Paris Olympics to be his final appearance in an International competition.

When are LeBron James and Coco Gauff set to compete?

Basketball fans can expect to spot King James in all Team USA games, starting with Serbia on Sunday.

Team USA is part of group C, featuring alongside the aforementioned Eastern European powerhouse Serbia, South Sudan, and neighboring Puerto Rico.

After Serbia, the Americans will square off against Olympic debutants in South Sudan. The South Sudanese displayed excellence in their warm-up game against the USA and will likely look to beat them this time. As expected, all eyes will be on LeBron.

Team USA's final matchup will be in Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3rd.

Gauff's Game Schedule

The World No.2 will take to the legendary Roland Garros in three categories: mixed doubles, women's doubles, and singles.

Gauff's first-round opponent in singles will be Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. Alongside her doubles partner Jessica Pegula, the duo will take on Australia's Ellen Perez and Daria Saville in the opening round.

Gauff and Mixed Doubles partner Taylor Fritz will play Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Elena Rybakia in the opening round.