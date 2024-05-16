BTS: Kate Upton Shares Workout Routine Behind Stunning Physique For Sports Illustrated’s 60th Anniversary Edition Cover

Ben Bruno has been training supermodel Kate Upton for years and is now disclosing all of his techniques. He devised the ideal, long-lasting exercise program for the four-time SI Swimsuit cover woman in preparation for her 2024 photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico.

The mother of one, who has a daughter named Genevieve with her husband, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, seemed chiseled and lean while posing on the beach, owing to Bruno's program, which included balanced, nutritional meals and adequate relaxation.

Ben Bruno shares Kate Upton’s routine on his Instagram

Captioning a video in which Kate Upton can be seen training Bruno writes, “Big congrats to @kateupton for her appearance on this year’s cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition! She obviously killed it, but what I appreciate most about Kate is that she does things the right way.”

"Models face tremendous pressure, but in the nine years we've worked together, Kate has always been great about training and eating in a way that's both safe and sustainable. Training-wise, she pushes herself very hard, but she's also great about listening to her body and not overdoing it."

“She likes to lift heavy weights (hates anything over 6 reps haha) and that’s what we do most of the time, but we also do some cardio 2-3 times a week, either after strength workouts or on separate days. The cardio is a mix of higher intensity intervals and lower intensity steady state work.”

He said that the Michigan native does not follow any strict diets or starve herself. She just packs her meals with protein, fruits, veggies, and good carbohydrates.

Bruno included Upton's huge SI Swimsuit cover photo, followed by a montage of clips of her working out over the last few months. On-screen, he stated that she practiced full-body strength training three to four times per week, with each session lasting around 45 minutes and including leg, upper body, and core exercises. In addition, the Vosa Spirits co-owner exercises two to three times a week and takes one or two days off.

Kate Upton is joined by many other special celebrities

Journalist Gayle King, plus-sized model Hunter McGrady, and returning stars Chrissy Teigen and Kate Upton appear on different covers for Sports Illustrated's 60th annual swimsuit edition, which debuted on Tuesday.

McGrady, the founder of a fashion business for sizes up to 5X, wore a brown one-piece with huge cutouts. Her first appearance in the magazine was in 2017.

Upton wore a pink and red ruffled bikini for her fourth swimsuit edition cover. Teigan, who appeared on the cover of the 50th anniversary edition, posed in an orange suit with a plunging neckline for the current issue, which will hit newsstands on Friday.

The swimsuit edition first appeared in 1964 and was notable for featuring slender young ladies in exposing bikinis. In recent years, it has expanded its model roster to include older women, bigger bodies, trans models, Paralympic athletes, and a model wearing a burkini, a full-body swimsuit popular among Muslim women.

