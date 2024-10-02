Bucks' Damian Lillard Calls Out Raiders Over Davante Adams' Asking Price

NBA star Damian Lillard expressed his thoughts on the recent speculation about Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams potentially being traded. The situation began when Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce liked a post questioning whether the franchise should part ways with the former Packers star. Subsequently, NFL insiders revealed that Davante Adams himself is seeking a trade.

Reports now indicate that the Raiders are open to trading the wide receiver if they receive a second-round pick along with additional compensation from a trading partner. Lillard believes this offer is too low for a player of Adams’ caliber, posting on X, “If the Raiders trade Tae for a damn 2nd round pick I’m done.”

Lillard's comments suggest he values the Raiders receiver at least at a first-round pick, which is a reasonable assessment considering that Adams was acquired by Las Vegas for a first-round and a second-round pick from Green Bay.

The wide receiver ranks among the best in his position in the league, boasting six Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns twice. He achieved these milestones while playing for both the Packers and the Raiders, demonstrating his ability to succeed regardless of which quarterback throws to him.

This reinforces Damian Lillard's statement, especially considering that teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, who are expected to contend for the Super Bowl this year, desperately need a wide receiver. However, the wide receiver market has shifted since 2022 when Davante Adams was traded. That year, Tyreek Hill also changed teams, going for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and several later-round picks.

This offseason, the most significant wide receiver movement involved Stefon Diggs, who transferred from the Bills to the Texans. Diggs earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his last four seasons and posted receiving yard numbers comparable to Adams' over the past couple of years. Still, he was traded for just a second-round pick this year, along with a sixth-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 and 2025 drafts, respectively. Therefore, while Damian Lillard might be surprised by the Raiders' asking price for Davante Adams, it aligns with the current market trends.

