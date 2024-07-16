Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Called Overrated by NFL Executive in Wild Take: ‘He Makes a Lot of Mistakes’

Josh Allen, a star player of the Buffalo Bills, has been one of the best quarterbacks of the season. Despite not achieving ultimate fame, the Bills’ shining QB is still considered one of the best. In his rookie season, Allen didn't show much of his accuracy but during the offseason, Allen worked and practiced hard to adjust his delivery to help enhance his accuracy.

Recently, an unknown NFL executive made an unusual comment by calling Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen “overrated”. Let us unpack this a bit. First of all, Josh is undeniably the best QB to watch. His rocket arm and ability to make jaw-dropping playoffs have made him a fan favorite.

NFL executive criticizes Josh Allen’s accuracy

Buffalo Bills quarterback, josh allen is no stranger to the spotlight but recently an unnamed NFL executive threw some of his opinions his way, which has got the fans of the sports world talking. This anonymous executive has boldly uttered his opinions saying, “He makes a lot of mistakes.” This controversial statement has been upsetting the fans of Allen.

Josh Allen's accuracy might be a topic of discussion, early he struggled with his consistency by often missing targets. However, Allen has worked in a disciplined manner to improve. The latest comments of an anonymous executive have aroused Allen's accuracy among critics and analysts.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

When we talk about NFL quarterbacks, Buffalo Bills’ star, Josh Allen is a name that can't be ignored. Since his NFL draft, Allen has quite evolved from a raw talent to a shining star. Josh Allen is known for his rocket arm and his ability to play with his both arm and his legs. Allen’s a physical being who can bulldoze defenders just as easily as he can launch an 80-yard bomb.

Despite all the critiques, the Buffalo Bills have unbreakable trust in their quarterback. Allen's growth, accuracy, and undeniable talent have made him the glory and fan favorite of the Buffalo Bills. As the 2024 season starts, all eyes will be on Allen to see if he can take bills to the next level. Moreover, whether you are a fan or critic, there's no denying his accuracy and his importance to the Buffalo Bills.

