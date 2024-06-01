Buffalo Bills Sign Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Wrestler Gable Steveson

The Buffalo Bills have made multiple changes to their roster this offseason. For instance, Stefon Diggs, Tre’Davious White, and Jordan Phillips parted ways with the franchise. Besides signing NFL stars, the Bills have made a surprise signing to make up for the loss.

One of the most dominant forces of NCAA wrestling is set to join the Bills. Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist will now test his strength on the NFL field. Steveson’s agent informed ESPN that the wrestler will play for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL 2024.

Gable Steveson signs a deal with the Buffalo Bills

The 24-year-old wrestler won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Gable took home the Pan American and NCAA Division 1 championships the following year. He clinched the latter in 2022 as well.

Steveson followed Kurt Angle’s steps to become the second Olympic Medalist to join WWE in 2021. But he was released in May, this year. Now, the youngster has signed a three-year rookie deal with the Buffalo Bills. He will hold the defensive lines for the franchise.

American Sprinter Bob Hayes is the only player to win an Olympic Gold and a Super Bowl ring. He won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 1971-72 NFL season. Steveson would fancy replicating Hayes' success.

Gable Steveson’s wrestling techniques would certainly help him excel in the NFL. He might be a bit short for a defensive lineman. But his pace and body movements might compensate for that. The NFL world would curiously observe how Steveson performs.

Gable Steveson opens up on his NFL career

Steveson is grateful to compete at the highest level in wrestling. But he is looking for a challenge. The 2x NCAA champion wants to see how his wrestling skills translate to football. Gable thanked Bills coach, Sean McDermott, and General Manager, Brandon Beane, for the opportunity.