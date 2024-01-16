Buffalo Bills stadium memes flood the internet as fans shovel through snow to find seats in Wild Card game against Steelers

The Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, which was rescheduled due to the heavy snowstorm, was won by the Bills. While the temperature was definitely a struggle for the Bills, they were able to win by 31-17.

The snow didn't just bother the Bills players but the fans as well. While the stands were filled with snow, the internet is filled with hilarious memes made on that. With that said, here are some funny Buffalo Bills memes that will crack you in seconds.

Hilarious Buffalo Bills Memes amidst heavy snow

The snow in the Buffalo Bills has been a trending topic for a while because it's just too much snow. But nothing is too much when it comes to making memes. "Not their first rodeo," Tweeted a fan with a video of Bills fans shoveling snow from the stadium seats.

"A SNOW STORM EVEN RUDOLPH COULDN’T GET THROUGH," another fan tweeted, taking a quirky dig at the Bills game.

"They have the Dolphins playing in -30 degree weather but the soft Bills can’t play in snow," said a fan. Now that is a hard-troll right here.

"All the bills fans throwing snow in the air right now are like the yippee creature," Tweeted another fan. Snow definitely has an act-like-child effect on some people.

"Imagine taking the Bills offer and clean up snow for 20 an hour!?" Tweeted a fan. So much snow, so much money.

"When your suite is filled with snow from last week’s blizzard and it’s all they’ve provided you to sit on," Tweeted a Bills fan. Now that's what we call a hilarious meme.

While snow might be an issue for the fans, they figured out a way to deal with it. Fans were seen removing snow from their seats and around the stadium. In fact, the Bills even paid $20 an hour to remove the snow so there were so many people around the stadium before the game. And all they were doing was shoving the snow.

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Quick game summary

The Buffalo Bills faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rescheduled game on Monday, January 15 at the Bills Stadium. While the below-zero temperature was an issue, it didn't stop the Bills from taking the upper hand on the Steelers. The Bills beat the Steelers by 31-17, a great margin win.

Josh Allen was the player of the game, who made a total of 3 touchdowns and 203 passing yards. The game was finished by Josh Allen who made a 17-yard pass to Kahlil Shakir, who ran for a touchdown. With that, the Bills score changed from 24 points to 31 and they were able to beat the Steelers.