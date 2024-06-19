Buffalo Bills Take a Step Forward to Support LGBTQ+ Flag Football Team: ‘We Are Excited’

The Buffalo Bills have announced a groundbreaking partnership with the National Gay Flag Football League. The NGFFL is about to launch a new chapter in Buffalo. The NGFFL is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the social and athletic enjoyment of flag football among the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

This partnership marks a significant step towards inclusivity and community building in Buffalo. "We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills," said NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton. "This exciting addition joins 27 other cities and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League."

NFL’s Buffalo Bills support National gay flag football league

The Buffalo Bills' involvement brings a new level of visibility and support to the NGFFL. It's about creating a community where everyone feels welcome and valued. The Bills are joining a growing list of NFL teams. They include the Giants, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bears, Commanders, and Seahawks. They are the ones who are committed to supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives in sports.

ALSO READ: Buffalo Bills Sign Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Wrestler Gable Steveson

"Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity," Horton continued. "By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo. Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive."

Advertisement

Since its founding in 2002, the NGFFL has been steadily growing. It is establishing itself in major cities across the United States. The league's expansion into Buffalo is a testament to its success. There is also an increasing demand for inclusive sports environments. The new chapter in Buffalo will offer a welcoming space for players of all backgrounds to come together and enjoy the game.

Michelle Roberts, Vice President of Community Impact for the Buffalo Bills, expressed her excitement about the partnership. "We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL," Roberts said. "Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community."

The Buffalo Bills' support goes beyond just financial backing. It's about making a statement that everyone deserves to play and enjoy sports. The presence of the NGFFL in Buffalo will not only provide opportunities for athletic engagement but also foster a sense of community and belonging.

Advertisement

The NGFFL's commitment to inclusivity and community engagement aligns perfectly with the values of the Buffalo Bills. The partnership is expected to attract a diverse group of participants. They are enriching the local sports scene and creating lasting bonds among players.

The upcoming launch of the NGFFL chapter in Buffalo is more than just a sports initiative; it's a celebration of diversity and inclusion. The league will provide a platform for individuals to connect, compete, and thrive in a supportive environment.

Buffalo Bills promote inclusivity sponsorship

As the NGFFL prepares to launch in Buffalo, more information will soon be available on the league’s website, detailing the exciting developments and opportunities for participation.

The Buffalo Bills' sponsorship signifies a broader commitment to fostering inclusivity and community spirit. This collaboration is expected to inspire other organizations to support similar initiatives, furthering the cause of equality in sports.

Also read: Buffalo Bills Ownership Up for Sale: Here’s How Much Share Percentage the Team Is Selling

Advertisement

The partnership between the Buffalo Bills and the NGFFL is a significant milestone in promoting diversity and inclusion in sports. It will provide a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies to enjoy camaraderie.

This initiative highlights the importance of inclusivity in sports and the positive impact it can have on individuals and the broader community. Let us know in the comments what you think about their initiative.