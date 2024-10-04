Buffalo Star Travis Hunter’s Viral Basketball Clip Is Taking Over the Internet and You Can NOT Miss It

Travis Hunter has already captivated college football fans with his remarkable two-way performances for the Colorado Buffaloes, but now the standout athlete is making waves for something else—his incredible basketball skills.

In a mixtape that surfaced online this week, Hunter shows off jaw-dropping moves on the hardwood, proving that his athleticism extends far beyond the football field. The viral clip has fans buzzing, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on witnessing a generational talent shine in more than one sport.

Hunter, who has helped lead Colorado to a 4-1 start in the Big 12 this season, has already established himself as one of the best college football players in the country. Splitting time between wide receiver and cornerback, he’s been a force on both sides of the ball. With 46 receptions, 561 yards, and six touchdowns on offense, along with multiple interceptions and tackles on defense, Hunter has solidified his place as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

But it’s his latest basketball mixtape that has fans talking. The clip shows Hunter throwing down dunks with ease, tossing lobs off the backboard to himself, and even pulling off between-the-legs slams. His highlight-reel athleticism has left many wondering just how far his skills can take him in any sport he chooses to pursue.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, Hunter possesses the type of raw athleticism that transcends sports. His ability to dominate on the football field has already earned him comparisons to two-sport legends like Deion Sanders, but his basketball prowess is adding another dimension to his appeal. Fans have taken to social media to discuss Hunter’s potential, with some even speculating that he could have a future in the NBA if he chose to pursue it.

While Hunter’s basketball mixtape has taken the internet by storm, his football future remains the primary focus. The 21-year-old is projected as a top-five NFL Draft pick, both as a cornerback and wide receiver. His versatility, combined with his high football IQ and athletic gifts, makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has refused to pigeonhole Hunter into one position, insisting that he should be allowed to flourish wherever he feels most comfortable. Sanders has praised Hunter for his work ethic and incredible skill set, saying, “He’s the type of player that will make you regret not playing him on both sides of the ball.”