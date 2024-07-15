“Built Like a Baki Character!” Fans React to 49ers Malik Mustapha’s Ripped Physique in Latest Practice Picture

The anticipation surrounding Mustapha was palpable as he took to the field during Wake Forest’s Pro Day. Despite the setback at the NFL Combine, Mustapha was thrilled to finally perform and demonstrate his capabilities. Fans and scouts alike were eager to see him in action.

However, his physical conditioning was a major talking point. The recent practice photo circulating on social media has fans buzzing about how fit he looks. It was underscoring the hard work and dedication he’s put into his training regimen. Not only that, some fans even compared him with Baki.

Let’s check some of the comments under Malik Mustapha's picture

The fan who compared him said, “Built like a Baki character!” He is a manga and anime series centered on Baki Hanma. Who happens to be a young martial artist striving to surpass his father. He is also known as the strongest creature alive.

Someone else shared his belief, saying, “I have really high hopes for this dude. He’s gonna make some people pay for going over the middle next year.”

Someone else said, “Good lord!!! MM43 is on the way!!!!”

Someone else complimented him, saying, “Looks like he’s got footballs stashed in his biceps.”

Malik Mustapha’s journey to the NFL has been a story of perseverance, adaptability, and undeniable talent. He suffered an injury that limited his participation in the NFL Combine. But Mustapha seized the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams at Wake Forest’s Pro Day in late March.

Mustapha wrapped up the 2023 season with an impressive stat line: 67 tackles, five tackles for loss, and an interception. Following his collegiate career, he headed south to train for the 2024 NFL Draft and the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Despite his limited participation in the NFL Combine, Mustapha made the most of his opportunities to meet with coaches and scouts. This included those from the San Francisco 49ers, who eventually drafted him in the fourth round with the 124th overall selection.

During his three years at Wake Forest, Mustapha established himself as a formidable player. He was a two-year starter and earned second-team All-ACC honors in his senior season. His versatility on the field was one of his greatest strengths.

Over his collegiate career, he accumulated 175 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Additionally, Mustapha demonstrated his ability to disrupt plays with three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and seven pass breakups.

One of Mustapha’s biggest selling points as he enters the NFL is his versatility. His ability to play multiple positions effectively has been a hallmark of his career. In both 2022 and 2023, he played approximately half of his total snaps as a box safety, where he excelled in run support.

The remaining half of his snaps each year were split relatively evenly between slot cornerback and deep safety. This versatility allowed the Wake Forest coaching staff to utilize Mustapha in various defensive schemes, reflecting their confidence in his skills both in run defense and pass coverage.

A bit more into Malik Mustapha's NFL career

The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to draft Mustapha in the fourth round speaks volumes about their belief in his potential. The 49ers are known for their strong defensive units, and Mustapha’s versatility will be a valuable asset. His ability to support the run while also providing reliable pass coverage makes him a unique and valuable player for the team.

Malik Mustapha’s path to the NFL is a testament to his resilience and talent. From overcoming injury setbacks to impressing scouts at his Pro Day, he has shown the determination and skill needed to succeed at the highest level.

As he embarks on his professional career with the San Francisco 49ers, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how his versatile skill set will impact the team’s defense. Mustapha’s journey is a reminder of the hard work and dedication required to achieve one’s dreams, and his story is just beginning.