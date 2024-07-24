C.J Stroud Gives Patriots Hope After Tom Brady Era as He Claims Drake Maye Is ‘Most NFL Ready Rookie QB’

The New England Patriots' choice to choose North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft was hailed with much praise.

Many analysts ranked the pick as an A- or higher, including our Patriots insider Phil Perry, who gave New England an "A" for the Maye pick.

Why does C.J. Stroud feel Drake Maye is the most NFL ready rookie quarterback?

One of the league's top young quarterbacks is also an admirer of Maye. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season, heaped praise on Maye at Bleacher Report's draft show night.

"I feel like Drake Maye is [the most NFL ready]," Stroud said of the UNC product. "If you watch his tape, just his arm talent jumps off. He's one guy, to me, the one mistake I did early on in the first couple of games was I moved around too much. I didn't get the ball out on time. I started taking risks that weren't even downfield necessarily. When you watch his tape, he scrambles when he needs to, he throws guys open, he has rollout ability, and different arm angles, so I really like Drake Maye."



Of course, Stroud knows a thing or two about being a top-five pick, having been picked second overall by Houston last year and going on to have a spectacular debut season in the league, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Furthermore, he was able to lead the Texans to the playoffs after winning the AFC South outright.

Also, since Tom Brady left the Patriots, they were never the same as after he left the team never succumbed from the loss of their legendary QB. But, with Maye as a young prospect there will be huge potential for the Patriots bringing the Super Bowl back home.

CJ Stroud took the Texans to NFL playoffs in 2023

Stroud helped the Texans to the playoffs in 2023, their first trip since 2019. He completed 63.1 percent of his throws, totaling 4,108 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Stroud started for the Texans in Week 1 and appeared in 15 games as a rookie, missing two due to injury. It is unclear whether Maye will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1 next season, but head coach Jerod Mayo did not fully rule it out at his news conference on Thursday night.

We know that Maye has incredible skills. The Patriots must now find out how to effectively exploit his strengths while surrounding him with enough great offensive talent.

Now that Maye has been formally designated as a first-round pick, the Patriots are hoping he will have the same impact as Stroud. At UNC, Maye demonstrated his top-five potential, which includes exceptional arm talent and, as Stroud highlighted, tremendous scrambling ability.

He completed 63.3% of his passes for the Tar Heels last season, totaling 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also had 449 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

