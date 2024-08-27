Caio Borralho Eyes Clash With Israel Adesanya as Crucial Step Towards UFC Middleweight Title: ‘Not the Same Focused Guy’

Fresh off his dominant win at UFC Vegas 96, Caio Borralho has a clear plan for his ascent: target Israel Adesanya next. But why Adesanya? According to Borralho, the former champ still holds the keys to the title pathway despite recent stumbles. "Maybe he's not the same focused guy," Borralho mused, acknowledging Adesanya's prowess but hinting at a perceived vulnerability.

This match isn't just another fight; it's a stepping stone to the ultimate goal—the middleweight title. Could this be Borralho's chance to prove he's ready for the top? And how will Adesanya respond to being viewed as a gatekeeper to the championship?

Caio Borralho’s recent victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96 was nothing short of impressive. He dominated the fight from start to finish, showcasing his well-rounded skills and cementing his place as a top contender in the middleweight division. However, rather than immediately pursuing a title shot, Borralho has set his sights on a different target: Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya, the former middleweight champion, recently suffered a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. Despite this setback, Borralho sees Adesanya as a pivotal opponent. “Maybe [Adesanya’s] not the same focused guy he was before,” Borralho stated. “But he’s still the same guy with the same technique, skill, and dominance.”

For Borralho, a fight with Adesanya represents more than just another win—it’s a chance to prove he’s ready for the title. He believes that taking on a fighter of Adesanya’s caliber will not only prepare him for the pressures of a championship bout but also solidify his status as a top contender. “I think Adesanya might be the best fight for me right now,” Borralho explained. “If I had to choose one more before the title, I think it would be Adesanya and then the title.”

With his eyes firmly set on Adesanya, Borralho is eager to take the next step in his UFC journey. A victory could propel him directly into a title shot, making this potential matchup one of the most anticipated in the division.

Israel Adesanya recently addressed rumors about a possible injury during his UFC 305 fight against Dricus du Plessis. After Alex Pereira suggested that Adesanya might have been injured, ‘The Last Stylebender’ responded with a statement that seemed to support Pereira’s claim, leading to some backlash from fans who accused him of making excuses.

Adesanya quickly clarified his words, stating, “I just said ‘he knows my style.’ Go touch some grass please…” Pereira had noted that Adesanya appeared to be lacking his usual low kicks during the fight, hinting at an injury. Adesanya’s repost of Pereira’s analysis was meant to acknowledge their familiarity with their GLORY Kickboxing days, not to confirm any injury.

The two fighters' history only added fuel to the ongoing speculation among fans. But will this strategic move pay off, or is Borralho underestimating the challenge ahead? What do you think—does Borralho have what it takes to defeat Adesanya?