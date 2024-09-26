Caitlin Clark Achieves Michael Jordan-Like Feat Despite Playoff Loss; DETAILS INSIDE

In Game 2 of their first-round series, the veteran Connecticut Sun team handled the upstart, gunslinging squad, 87-81, bringing Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's postseason dreams to an end on Wednesday night.

However, the Fever doesn't need to be depressed about this outcome. Even so, they exceeded expectations thanks to Clark's transformation of the team and their ascent to respectability.

Even though the Fever ended their season with a loss to the Sun, the star player became the first player in WNBA history to finish a series with at least 18 points, five rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. According to Clark Report on X, formerly known as Twitter, only Michael Jordan has achieved this feat in both the WNBA and NBA, making her, to put it mildly, an extremely elite company.

Despite her difficult first game, Clark has repeatedly demonstrated that no amount of hardship can hold her down for very long. The Fever guard never lets the past get in the way of her present, and she has the memory of a goldfish, having served for ten years. Most notably, Clark only committed three turnovers (below her season average) while leading the Fever with 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists on 10-23 shooting from the field in Game 2.

She had an excellent comeback from her 11-point, eight-assist performance in Game 1 when she had shot a dismal 4–17 from the field. She also secured a pleasant bit of history for herself by saving herself.

Naturally, it's crucial to remember that WNBA first-round series are limited to the best of three games. In Game 1, the Sun easily defeated the Fever 93-69, and in Game 2, Connecticut held off a much stronger effort from Indiana, meaning that Caitlin Clark's season was effectively over.

