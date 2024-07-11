Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as Teammates? Everything You Need to Know About WNBA Players' All-Star Debut This Season

The countdown has started! In a few more days, everything in Phoenix will completely change. Several WNBA stars will be present at the exciting, already sold-out All-Star Weekend event. However, there are also some very special things in store.

Two bitter rivals will work together for the first time in their basketball careers to try and defeat the Olympic Team. These are, of course, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, who are participating in the 2024 All-Star game. Let's get straight to the whys, whos, and whats of this incredible duo that will play on the court for Team WNBA.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as teammates?

The 2024 WNBA season had only been underway for a month when everyone was anticipating this pairing to succeed. Angel Reese's paintbrush skills delighted everyone. At the same moment, everyone was enthralled with Caitlin Clark because of her long threes and "how-did-she-see-that?" passes.

Remarkably, these two hoopers have never once been teammates—instead, they have been rivals since high school. Their rivalry is one of the key reasons for the WNBA’s high viewership this season, and Clark’s NCAA finals broke viewership records.

Consequently, WNBA fans could not contain their excitement to watch this team play when the All-Star voting brought the duo to reality, with the golden rookie leading from the start and Reese finishing in fifth place. This excitement is particularly felt when Team WNBA takes on Team USA, which is competing in the Olympics in Paris.

Clark and Reese to go against their idols

Under the basket, Angel Reese will face her idol A'ja Wilson, while Caitlin Clark will have the responsibility of protecting her role model, Sabrina Ionescu, among many other stars. Since 2014, they have been the only rookie duo to be chosen as All-Stars in the same season thanks to this selection.

With an astounding 700,735 fan votes, Caitlin Clark led the league when the results were announced. According to the WNBA, the No. 22 finished in second place overall, with A'ja Wilson at the top. Reese received 381,518 fan votes, good for fifth place.

These rookies have captivated everyone with their skills, but they have also had a significant impact on the league's overall systems. The number of votes cast for the WNBA All-Star team increased by 597% over the previous season. The WNBA is counting on Clark and Reese to keep their numbers high with their performances in the future.

