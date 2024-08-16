Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese NBA 2k25 Player Ratings Revealed; Find Out Who’s Higher

The NBA 2K25 video game has everyone talking, especially with its player ratings for WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Both players received impressive 90 overall ratings, showing just how highly the game developers think of these young stars.

The ratings are a strong indication of the impact Reese and Clark are expected to have in the WNBA, and it seems the gamemakers are just as torn as fans over who will ultimately win the Rookie of the Year award.

Reese, playing for the Chicago Sky, has been a force on the court. She’s averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Her consistency has been remarkable, with a record-breaking 15 consecutive double-doubles earlier in the season.

This performance surpasses the previous record of nine games held by Candace Parker. With a 40.2% shooting accuracy, Reese has quickly established herself as one of the most reliable players in the league.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is making a strong case for herself as well. In 24 games, Clark has averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

Her shooting percentages are solid, with 40.5% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range. Clark’s ability to score, rebound, and create opportunities for her teammates makes her a serious contender for Rookie of the Year.

Her performance on the court has made her one of the biggest threats to Reese’s chances of taking home the award.

The game also highlights other top WNBA players, with A'ja Wilson earning the highest rating ever for a WNBA player at 99 overall. Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, and Brittney Griner also received high ratings.

These ratings reflect the current power structure in the WNBA and set the stage for an exciting season ahead.

As for Reese and Clark, their identical ratings in NBA 2K25 show just how close the competition is. Both players have shown incredible talent and potential, and it’s no surprise that the video game developers couldn’t pick a clear favorite.

The debate over who will win Rookie of the Year will likely continue throughout the season, with fans and analysts closely watching every game.

NBA 2K25 is set to release on September 4th for those who pre-order, and September 6th for everyone else. The game will be available on both old and new-generation consoles, and for the first time, PC players will get to experience the new-generation version of the game.

The cheers and loud athletes are soaring high in the sky. Whether it’s Reese or Clark who takes home the Rookie of the Year award, there’s no doubt that both players are poised for greatness. Their performances in the WNBA and their representation in NBA 2K25 prove that the future of women’s basketball is bright.

