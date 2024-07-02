Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama Are Going to Be Next Faces of Basketball, Proclaims Former NBA Champion

There is a significant change occurring in both the NBA and the WNBA. The WNBA is seeing a new surge in viewership, while the NBA's old players are leaving and being replaced by a new, talented generation.

Player contracts and media deals are reaching staggering amounts of money. Dwight Howard, a former NBA champion with the LA Lakers, has also expressed agreement with this perspective.

What did Dwight Howard claim?

He went so far as to say that Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark would most likely succeed him as the heirs to their respective leagues. Howard appears to be back with another divisive opinion. The 38-year-old recently shared his thoughts on the NBA and WNBA's futures on X. He wrote, “Caitlin Clark & Wemby are going to be the faces of basketball very very soon.”

Well-calculated prediction by the former Laker star?

Howard makes a well-calculated prediction. Wemby and Clark have both performed better than anticipated in their rookie campaigns. The 20-year-old Spur has already concluded his first season and has excelled on the court. Wemby accomplished a first in the league by leading the league in blocks during his rookie season.

Furthermore, Howard's claims are validated by the fact that he has himself won the DPOY award twice, so he is certain to know what greatness looks like. Regarding Clark, it's too soon to say if the 22-year-old will have a significant influence on the WNBA. Her influence has been felt thus far, as she has nearly sold out every location she has performed at. She helped her team overcome a terrible start to the season, and now they stand with an 8–12 record.

Nike’s bet on the youngsters

Additionally, Nike has chosen to wager on the pair even though they aren't future-proof. Victor [>$100 million] and Clark [$28 million] are under long-term contracts with the American sporting brand. Additionally, their signature lines have been revealed. The pressure is obviously high because the world is watching the rookie duo, but they have adjusted well.

