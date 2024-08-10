Caitlin Clark Asks Aliyah Boston to Leave Her Alone in Response to WNBA Teammate’s Taunt After Mini Golf Match

Indiana Fever teammates are recently seen engaging in a funny banter repeatedly. The rookie player, Caitlin Clark, however, asked Aliyah Boston to leave her alone after the Power Forward playfully teased her on a viral Instagram video.

Fever players were playing a mini-golf competition in their gym, where Clark’s scores weren't that fascinating as compared to Boston’s. Thus, the latter went on to tease the former in the comment section of the video initially shared by the Indiana Fever’s Instagram account.

Aliyah Boston wrote in the comments section; “@caitlinclark22 what do you think about this video ? bow bow bow”

Shortly after this, the Lowa Hawkeyes player asked Boston to leave her alone and wrote; “@aliyah.boston plz leave me alone.”

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the duo were engaged in a friendly banter. The two players had a team-building activity on Tuesday, August 06. The Fever team was divided into two squads, only to take part in the home run derby-style competition.

Caitlin Clark was leading her group. As her squad took the victory, she went on to tease Boston and wrote; ‘Been waiting to see these highlights all day. @aliyah.boston thoughts on this video ?”

Quickly after this, Boston responded stating; “@caitlinclark22 you had 800 more attempts than the next person. I’m winning the next one tho.”

Besides these team-building activities, both Clark and Boston had impressive performances, contributing significantly to their teams' current standings this season. Clark’s 2024 stats include 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. She is also the heavy favorite to win the Rookie of The Year title.

Meanwhile, Boston's, who got drafted in the 2023 season, stats include 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.8 steals per game in the 2024 season.

Indiana Fever and the WNBA currently are having a break from further events because of the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. However, it should be noted that the squad’s start to the season initially saw them in a lackluster position. Nonetheless, they bounced back stronger to take the seventh spot in the standings.

Fever will continue their WNBA season against the Phoenix Mercury on August 16. Thus, it remains to be seen how they will fare in the next events of the remaining season and whether they can make it to the playoffs.

