Caitlin Clark Can Still Shockingly Join Team USA For Paris Olympics 2024 As THIS WNBA Star Is Not Fit To Return

All Caitlin Clark fans can rejoice because she might still make it to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer. One player from the announced USA team is struggling with a leg injury, which is why Clark, who was named as an alternate, could receive a last-minute call-up to join the star-studded US roster in Paris.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, Clark was controversially omitted from Cheryl Reeve’s main roster despite her terrific debut season with the Indiana Fever. Injuries to a prominent player have now left a potential opening for Clark to step in.

Caitlin Clark could join Team USA at the Paris Olympics

Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from the initial Team USA roster sparked significant backlash, given her record-breaking performance in college, her strong start in the WNBA, and most importantly, her enormous popularity amongst fans. Known for her scoring ability and playmaking, Clark has been a key player for the Indiana Fever.

Amidst all this, six-time Olympian Diana Taurasi is facing a leg injury and has missed the last four WNBA games for the Phoenix Mercury. Due to Taurasi’s injuries, her availability for the upcoming Olympic Games is in doubt. She is also set to miss the Mercury’s upcoming game against Clark’s Indiana Fever.

Given that Clark plays the same position as the 42-year-old legend, she is the most logical replacement if Taurasi is unable to recover in time for the Olympics. This potential change in the lineup has fans and analysts speculating about Clark’s impact on the international stage.

Fans’ outrage and support

The decision to leave Clark off the primary roster was met with widespread criticism. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was particularly vocal, calling out the officials behind the decision and emphasizing Clark’s popularity and impact on the sport.

Clark brought unprecedented attention to women’s basketball during her time at Iowa and continues to draw significant interest in the WNBA. Her presence has led to games being moved to larger venues to accommodate increased fan demand.

Despite initial criticism, Taurasi has praised Clark’s accomplishments. After a recent game against Indiana, Taurasi acknowledged Clark’s tremendous impact on women's basketball and her seamless transition from college to WNBA.

Clark vs Taurasi: statistical comparison

Taurasi has been one of the WNBA’s top players this season, averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game when fit. On the other hand, Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, earning a spot in the WNBA All-Star Game in her rookie season.

As Taurasi’s injury status remains uncertain Caitlin Clark’s chances of joining Team USA for the Olympics increase. This potential inclusion would not only bolster the team but also bring one of the most exciting young talents in women’s basketball to the international stage.