Caitlin Clark, Connor McCaffrey Enjoy Date Night With Indianapolis Colts; All You Need to Know

In addition to making waves on the WNBA court, Caitlin Clark is taking in NFL action from the sidelines. Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, were spotted having a great time in a VIP suite at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Indianapolis Colts were playing the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL preseason game, just one day after Clark dominated the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark was beaming as she watched the Colts grind out a 21-13 victory. Clark has been killing it with the Indiana Fever. After putting up a huge 29 points and dishing out 16 assists in the Fever's post-Olympic return to WNBA action, it was a well-earned break. Don't let the laid-back atmosphere deceive you, though; Clark and Mercury player Kahleah Copper had a heated exchange on the court, demonstrating Clark's fire both on and off the court.

For Clark, who has always been outspoken in her praise of NFL great Peyton Manning, the game held particular meaning. The hoops star had the ideal way to relax after a demanding WNBA schedule: watching the Colts win with three rushing touchdowns.

Zavier Scott, the rookie running back for the Colts, was making headlines when he gained 55 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown, but Clark was enjoying every second of the game and cheering on her home team. As the Colts sealed their victory, the Fever star joined McCaffrey in applauding, looking perfectly at home in the suite.

That was not the end of Clark's sports tour. The Power Couple has been to several events, including this Colts game. They were spotted enjoying some baseball earlier this month, on August 10, watching a Yankees game in The Bronx. Clark is a fixture in the stands as much as she is on the court; it seems like she is always present wherever there is a major game.



Fans can anticipate more spectacular plays from Clark as the WNBA season heats up, both on the court and possibly even from the bleachers of some of her favorite NFL teams. Caitlin Clark is a true pro at juggling work and play, that much is clear.

