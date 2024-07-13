Caitlin Clark Earns Dave Portnoy’s Praise After Dropping Fifth Straight Double-Double in Fever’s 95–86 Victory Over Mercury

Basketball fans couldn’t take their eyes off Caitlin Clark ever since she stepped up to the WNBA ladder. Among her many admirers, Dave Portnoy joins in with his latest admiration for the Indiana Fever rookie.

Portnoy chimed in to praise Clark after her record-breaking performance against the Phoenix Mercury. The Iowa star carried along her star-performer attitude in the Fever’s 95-86 win over the Mercury, and Dave Portnoy couldn't help gushing over it.

Caitlin Clark gets praised by Dave Portnoy after fifth straight double-double

Dave Portnoy took to his X/Twitter account and shared a short clip of Clark penetrating right through the Mercury’s defense as she dropped the Fever's 50th point in the paint. While coming from his ‘Rookie of the Year’ declaration for CC, Portnoy captioned his tweet, “She is the one.”

Although Clark put out one of her best performances just as casually as if it was her side hustle, her stats did not show any sign of casual gameplay.

Clark's exceptional display included her fifth consecutive double-double, as she contributed 20 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds to the Fever's triumph. Her dynamic skills were on full display as she shot 50% from the field and showcased her three-point shooting prowess.

Despite committing six turnovers, Clark's overall impact on the game was undeniable as she kept going until the final quarter.

Caitlin Clark’s performance led the Fever to carry the largest lead of the season

The Indiana Fever’s victory over the Phoenix Mercury helped them maintain their largest lead of the season while overcoming the Mercury's valiant comeback attempt. The standout performance of Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, was once again solid.

However, the Fever's dominance was particularly pronounced in the first half, as they surged to a 20-point lead by halftime and extended their advantage to 31 points late in the third quarter, marking their largest lead of the entire season.

With Clark leading the charge, Indiana's offensive momentum seemed unstoppable, as Clark exploited their opponents' short-handed situation by pushing the pace of the game.

Yet, the Mercury, despite their depleted lineup due to key absences such as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, tried their best to hold on and mounted a spirited 17-0 run to narrow the deficit, keeping the game in suspense until the final minutes.

Although Kahleah Copper's 36-point performance was also instrumental in the Mercury's determined push to turn the tide, the Fever ultimately held off the Mercury's late surge with Kelsey Mitchell's crucial three-pointer sealing the victory. Alongside Clark and Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith made significant contributions as both secured double-doubles.

The victory propels the Fever to a 10-14 record, setting the stage for an intriguing showing at the upcoming 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend in Phoenix. It will be an opulent stage where the Fever's All-Star trio of Clark, Boston, and Mitchell will showcase their talents in a highly anticipated showdown.

Meanwhile, the Mercury, with a 12-11 record, will look to regroup and recover from their recent challenges, aiming to maintain their competitive position in the league standings.

