Caitlin Clark Effect is Real: 2024 WNBA All-Star Voting Led by Fevers Star Shows 600% Increase From 2023

The 2024 WNBA All-Star lineup is out! On Tuesday night, the WNBA revealed the 12 players on its All-Star team, highlighting rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Shortly after the announcement, the complete voting results for the All-Star team were released. The results showed a huge difference from the 2023 All-Star votes when WNBA star A'ja Wilson topped the list with 95,860 votes.

Caitlin Clark leads All-Star vote crossing 700K

This year, Caitlin Clark received the highest number of votes, with 700,735 – more than 600,000 votes above what Wilson got last year. But Clark wasn't the only one drawing big numbers.

Her teammate Aliyah Boston earned over 618,000 votes, while Wilson came in third with 607,300 votes. Wilson and the fourth-highest vote-getter, Breanna Stewart, will represent their country in the Olympics later this summer.

Angel Reese, who ended up in the fifth spot, got over 381,000 votes. The numbers reflect a significant rise in WNBA viewership in 2024 as compared to that of 2023.

Caitlin Clark has propelled a 462% increase in WNBA regular season viewership from 2023

The "Caitlin Clark Effect" continues to amaze everyone. Since making her WNBA debut in April, expectations surrounding Caitlin Clark have been through the roof. Indiana Fever's popularity has surged, as large crowds gather at home or away, clearly showing Clark's charisma.

An ESPN graphic revealed that Clark significantly boosted the network's ratings from last season. It highlighted the Indiana Fever versus Phoenix Mercury game, which averaged 1.9 million viewers and peaked at 2.7 million. This season, viewership has soared by 462% over the previous year.

Caitlin Clark’s influence on the WNBA’s rising popularity is significant, and even Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has acknowledged her role in elevating the league. Clark herself has voiced concerns about the soaring ticket prices for Fever games.

With the increased focus on her this season, teams are adapting their strategies to better compete against Clark and the Fever. She's setting records, and if the team continues improving, they're poised to be successful wherever they compete.

Meet the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game roster ft. Caitlin Clark

The final roster for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game was announced on Tuesday. With standouts like Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Angel Reese at the helm, this year’s ASG, set for July 20 in Phoenix, will see the WNBA All-Stars face off against the USA Women’s National Team. The league is returning to this format for the first time since 2021, when Team WNBA defeated Team USA, 93-85, in Las Vegas.

Caitlin Clark from the Indiana Fever leads Team WNBA. She's joined by fellow rookie Angel Reese, the league's top rebounder (11.8 rpg) from the Chicago Sky.

Other members of the team include Indiana's Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, Connecticut's Dewanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, Atlanta's Alisha Gray, LA Spark's Dearica Hamby, New York's Jonquel Jones, Minnesota's Kayla McBride, Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale, and Seattle's Nneka Ogwumike.

A'ja Wilson, making her sixth WNBA All-Star appearance, leads the U.S. Women's National Team. This team will also compete in the Paris Olympic Games starting in late July.

The team includes Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray (Aces), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Jewell Loyd (Storm), Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Brittney Griner, Kahleh Copper, and Diana Taurasi (Mercury), and Naphessa Collier (Lynx).

In addition to the All-Star Game on July 20, this year's events will feature a skills challenge and a 3-point contest on July 19, showcasing the WNBA's top talents.

