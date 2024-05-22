Caitlin Clark Emulates Michael Jordan With Historic Wilson Deal for Signature Basketball Line

Caitlin Clark has been touching skies with her charismatic aura ever since she stepped up to the WNBA regime. Soon after making her debut for the Indiana Pacers, Clark has a sensational deal at her table.

Clark has hit a significant milestone in her career and secured a multi-year partnership with the century-old sports equipment company, Wilson.

This collaboration propels her into an elite category, as she becomes the first athlete since basketball legend Michael Jordan to launch a signature basketball collection.

The signature ball, adorned with gold and white hues, will bear personalized engravings of the talented Fever star.

In an interview with Vinciane Ngomsi of Boardroom, Clark expressed her excitement and shared her sentimental value of this partnership and the opportunity to create a product that resonates with diverse generations, fostering a shared enjoyment of the sport.

She said,”I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it. That was the best basketball. But I’m just super excited to have a collaboration and create basketballs together that are really cool.”

“I’ve seen the designs that young girls, boys, whoever can get their hands on and go dribble in the driveway or take it to practice with them,” she added.

Caitlin Clark Establishing Herself as a Brand Amidst Sporting Success

Caitlin Clark's impressive career trajectory from Iowa to the WNBA has been on elevation and set to position her status as one of the highest-paid female athletes.

Along with her recent groundbreaking deal with Wilson, Clark also had a record-setting sponsorship deal with Nike. The yet to be officially finalized deal is set to offer her a staggering $28 million over eight years.

The deal, which includes the creation of a signature shoe, would mark the richest sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player. However, reports say that there were many top names in the negotiations involving sportswear giants, including Under Armour, Adidas, and Puma.

The Nike contract will come on the heels of Clark's initial name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal expiring at the end of the 2023-24 season, during which she earned about $3 million in NIL money at Iowa with endorsements from brands like State Farm and Gatorade, according to On3.com.

