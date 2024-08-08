Caitlin Clark Gets Real About WNBA Return Following Olympics Hiatus

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are gearing up to return to the court in less than two weeks following the WNBA's break for the 2024 Paris Olympics. After the Fever's practice on Tuesday, Clark shared her thoughts on getting back into the season. She believes the break was great for her recovery from physical challenges, allowing her to rest during the Olympic hiatus. While she appreciated the rest period, Clark is eager to return to the hardwood, having spent her collegiate years in constant games and practices.

“I’m just going to try to come back and compete and hopefully have a little more legs under me," Clark said. "Have a little more rest under me... I feel like I’m ready to get back out there and get playing, but that’s probably because that’s really all I’ve known over the course of the last years.” Clark has been a standout figure in women's basketball for years. She was widely regarded as one of the best athletes in the NCAA during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2020-24. Clark entered the league as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, facing immense pressure and being labeled a "generational talent" at just 22 years old.

Despite the pressure, Clark has thrived in her rookie season, averaging 17.1 points and 8.2 assists per game, leading the Fever in both categories. Her performance on the court has proven her worth as the top pick, and she has quickly become a key player for her team. Clark’s skill set and competitive nature have set her apart, making her one of the most exciting players to watch in the league.

Clark’s path from college basketball star to WNBA standout has been great. Her transition has been marked by consistent performances and the ability to handle high-pressure situations with poise. Her impact extends beyond her stats, as she has also shown leadership qualities that are rare for a rookie.

One of the highlights of her season was making the Team WNBA All-Star game roster, joining Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese as the only rookies to achieve this honor. This recognition underscores her exceptional talent and the high expectations placed on her shoulders. Clark’s determination to excel and her ability to rise to the occasion have endeared her to fans and teammates alike.

Once WNBA resumes, most anticipated storylines betweenCaitlin Clark & Angel Reese. Both players will make significant impacts on their respective teams. It will showcase their skills & prove the tough competition. Clark, with her scoring and playmaking abilities, and Reese, with her rebounding and consistency, have set the stage for an exciting competition.

Reese is currently averaging 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds, serving as the Sky's most consistent starter. Her performances have been pivotal for Chicago, making her a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year title. The head-to-head competition between Clark and Reese adds an extra layer of excitement to the remainder of the season.

Clark’s return to action will be closely watched, especially her performance against Reese and the Phoenix Mercury on August 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game will be a significant test for Clark, as she assesses how the rest period has benefited her and how she stacks up against her rookie rival. Fans are eager to see how both players will continue to develop and impact their teams as the season progresses.