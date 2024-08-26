Caitlin Clark Had a Hidden Tribute to Her Idol Maya Moore in USD 795 Dollar Pants

Caitlin Clark has made no secret of her fondness for Maya Moore, the WNBA legend. However, she elevated that admiration during a recent Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game with a modest yet impactful dress statement. Clark made sure to discreetly honor the retired great who had inspired her for so long, even though everyone else was focused on the court and the result of the game.



Caitlin Clark's pregame attire at the Target Center for the Fever's game versus the Lynx appeared to be simply another fashionable decision made by the young player. But the appearance belied a lot more than first glance. Not only was Clark's huge black blazer stylish, but it also paid homage to her fashion icon, Maya Moore, with a pair of black glittery jeans.



Clark's Trish Low Rise Embellished Baggy Jeans were the true focal point of her ensemble. They appeared to be just a statement item at first, costing a substantial $795. However, their "Maya Charcoal Black" shade—a subdued but clear homage to Moore—carried a deeper significance. Moore's legendary No. 23 jersey was being retired at the Target Center on this historic night, so Clark made sure her attire complemented the event.

For Clark, this was a “full circle” moment. She has always been vocal about the impact Moore has had on her basketball career. Leading up to the game, Clark reflected on her admiration for the Lynx legend, saying, “Obviously, for me as a little kid, it’s a full circle moment for myself. I’m getting to live out my dream of playing in the WNBA, and being in the arena when they’re retiring her jersey.”



There is a close bond between Moore and Clark. Her appreciation for the Lynx dates back to her early years, when her father would travel four hours to attend games from their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, to Minneapolis. Clark initially met Moore at a postgame conference on one of these occasions. Despite the lack of any pictures or films to record the encounter, Clark has a clear memory of it. It was "one of the most pivotal moments" in her basketball career, according to her description. "Living sports as a young girl meant the world to me," she remarked in an interview.



This wasn’t the first time Clark had crossed paths with Moore. Before the NCAA final, the two met again, with Clark excitedly admitting that she was “fangirling so hard” at the time. Given their history, playing against Moore’s former team on the night of her jersey retirement was undoubtedly significant for the young star.



The game against the Lynx

The game actually offered a different message, even though some people thought Caitlin Clark's pregame homage to Maya Moore was the highlight of the evening. The Indiana Fever, captained by their rookie sensation, took on the formidable Minnesota Lynx squad. Despite her "full circle" moment in commemorating Moore, Clark was unable to sustain her team's winning run as the Fever lost to the Lynx 90-80.



Clark had a strong individual effort, scoring 23 points despite the loss. Her 13th game of the season with 20 or more points was this one. It was insufficient, though, to fend off the Lynx's unrelenting attack, which was spearheaded by 31-point scorer Napheesa Collier.



The Lynx were especially dominant from beyond the arc. In the first quarter alone, they hit six three-pointers and finished with 11 in total. Clark’s Fever, on the other hand, struggled early on, missing all seven of their three-point attempts in the opening quarter. Clark herself struggled from the field, hitting just 1-of-8 shots in the first period. Though the Fever found their rhythm in the second quarter, closing the gap, they quickly lost momentum.



Napheesa Collier and the Lynx took charge in the third quarter, maintaining their lead and winning by a final score of ten points. In addition to lowering the Fever's morale, the win guaranteed the Lynx a postseason spot. With a 13-16 record, Indiana fell to the seventh seed, indicating that they still have a long way to go if they want to go far in the playoffs.



Despite the fever’s struggles, the night wasn’t a total loss for Caitlin Clark. Her tribute to Maya Moore resonated with fans and served as a reminder of the impact Moore has had on the next generation of WNBA players. As Clark continues to make her mark in the league, her connection to Moore will likely remain a defining element of her career.



