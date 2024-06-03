‘Caitlin Clark Is the Tide That Will Raise All Boats’: Martina Navratilova Heaps Praise on Indiana Fever Star

Caitlin Clark has received support from tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who has asked other WNBA players to show her far more respect than she currently receives. Since joining the Indiana Fever at the start of the season, Clark has surely increased awareness of the WNBA, but her treatment during games has been, to put it mildly, difficult.

The former Iowa star has also faced much criticism from former WNBA stars and even the fans have picked up on how jealous they feel of Clark because of all the attention she is getting.

What did Navratilova say?

Navratilova believes that Carter and the others should remember that their league is receiving much more attention now that Clark and the others are involved, having just finished historically successful NCAA seasons.

Navratilova said, "The players in the WNBA need to realize that Caitlin Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run. Caitlyn is the tide that will raise all boats.”

"I never said she was a saint. I was calling out a dirty play which was also stupid. If you want to go after someone, do it from the front. That's all. Better yet- block their shots and win the game- that's the best revenge," Navratilova responded when a fan noted that Clark started it by talking trash to Carter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Christie Sides say?

Christie Sides, the coach of the Fever, has already discussed with the media the intensity with which some of the established stars interact with Clark.

Sides said, "The whole 40 minutes [Clark] is in the game - on both ends - she's getting beat up. She keeps fighting. I feel we need to get the same calls they're getting on the other end. We're just not getting those same calls. I'm going to fight like hell for them." Following those remarks, Chennedy Carter barraged Clark off the ball, which went viral and caused controversy.

ALSO READ: ‘I Feel Like I’m Getting Hammered’: Caitlin Clark Reveals Level of Difficulty From College Basketball to WNBA