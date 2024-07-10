Caitlin Clark Jokes About Nobody Reaching Out to Congratulate Her for Historic Triple-Double: ‘No Text Messages, Nothing’

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made history on Saturday with a remarkable performance, becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to achieve a triple-double. She has been ruling the basketball court despite a struggling start after her professional debut.

While Clark, who is also fondly known as CC, became the first rookie ever to record a triple-double in a WNBA game, the congratulatory messages seemed to reach her after a delay.

Also Read: LeBron James Gets Ruthlessly Trolled for Missing Open Jumpshot During USA Basketball Olympic Training Camp: ‘LeBrick’

Caitlin Clark joked about ‘no text messages’ after historic triple-double

In the Fever's 83–78 victory over the New York Liberty, Clark amassed 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists, solidifying her status as a budding superstar in the league.

However, despite this historic feat, the young Iowa product humorously revealed that she received no congratulatory messages from family or friends.

"No. No text messages, nothing," Clark dryly remarked to journalists, eliciting laughter with her deadpan delivery.

Her lack of acknowledgment from loved ones was met with surprise and amusement, as she seemed to be joking with a straight face.

Clark's exceptional performance against the Liberty was on full display where she currently boasts impressive averages of 16.1 points, six rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Her remarkable assist average ranks her second in the league.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith Praises LeBron James Before Tearing Lakers Star Down Immediately After

Advertisement

Mychal Thompson credits Caitlin Clark for WNBA’s increasing popularity

Two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson recently made headlines by advocating for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to receive a Jeep endorsement. Thompson's endorsement suggestion stems from what he claims is the jealousy, envy, egos, and pettiness (JEEP) shown towards Clark by the WNBA's "old guard."

He believes that Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is the driving force behind the league's newfound popularity, which appears to unsettle the established players.

During an appearance on OutKick's Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich, Thompson expressed his admiration for Clark's exceptional talent and style of play, likening it to NBA greats Pistol Pete Maravich and Steve Nash.

Thompson has been closely following Clark's career progression and attributes her popularity not to factors like race or sexual orientation, but rather to her unmatched shooting range, exceptional court vision, and impressive passing ability, making her a captivating player to watch.

Advertisement

Clark's impact on the WNBA has been undeniable, with her recent performance leading to the league's highest-attended opening month in 26 years and making her the talk of the town despite a strong rookie class.

Also Read: When Will LeBron James Play With Son Bronny Together for Lakers for the First Time? Find Out