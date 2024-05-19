Caitlin Clark Left Baffled With Sabrina Ionescu’s Perfectly Orchestrated Fake for a Three-Pointer

The initial struggle for Caitlin Clark does not seem to leave her alone. After the upsetting home debut for the Indiana Fevers, Clark got it again from the New York Liberty.

Recently,Ionescu, the Liberty's standout guard, orchestrated a moment of pure basketball artistry during the game against the Fever. With the Liberty firmly in control during the first half, Ionescu executed a deceptive fake pass that left Caitlin Clark, the talented young star of the Fever, completely fooled.

However, Seizing the opportunity, Ionescu smoothly sank a three-pointer and then nonchalantly shrugged her shoulders. During the sheer display of what experience brings to the table for the charismatic Sabrina, fans couldn’t help comparing her with the great Michael Jordan.

As the crown erupted after the Liberty star perfectly orchestrated the three-pointer, the gorgeous shot also helped the team propel to a commanding 57-37 halftime lead against the winless Fever.

As the game progressed, Ionescu continued to contribute significantly, finishing with 12 points and five assists.

Caitlin Clark Locks Horns With Sabrina Ionescu

Caitlin Clark made an impressive debut in New York, contributing to 12 of the Indiana Fever's first 14 points. This marked a significant improvement from her previous performance against the Liberty.

In the first quarter alone, she managed to surpass her point total from the previous game by contributing 10 points and three assists, showcasing her pivotal role in the Fever's offense.

Ionescu, a collegiate backcourt legend, added flair to the scoreboard with an impressive nine points, all of which came from deep. She demonstrated her familiar talents by going 3-of-5, including an extra point from the line, while playing alongside the reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who also contributed nine points.

Despite the formidable performances from Clark and Ionescu, New York emerged with a good 33-22 lead after the first quarter.

