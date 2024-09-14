Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA history With Assist Record; All You Need to Know

To say that the Indiana Fever were extremely fortunate to have Caitlin Clark available to them at the right time would be an understatement. Even with her talent, few expected her to make WNBA history this fast before her debut.

Caitlin Clark had 312 assists on the season going into Friday night's game against the Las Vegas Aces. With 316 assists in 2023 and 314 assists in 2023 from Connecticut Sun players Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Vandersloot, that mark was the third-highest number of assists in a single season ever. But with three games left, it was all but certain that Caitlin Clark would break that record.

Fever star Caitlin Clark struggled to score in the first half of the team's game against the Aces on Friday night, going 0 for 5 from the field and 0 for 2 from the free throw line. In addition, she committed three turnovers and three first-half fouls and failed to finish the second quarter.

Nevertheless, Clark broke both Courtney Vandersloot and Alyssa Thomas' records for most assists in a single season in WNBA history with her six assists in the first half.

Caitlin Clark was bound to Kelsey Mitchell at the top of the key with 4:58 remaining in the half. After taking two dribbles and a jump-stop, Mitchell swiftly turned and slashed towards the bucket, finishing the eight-foot floating jump shot. With that assist, she officially passed Thomas with her fifth of the evening.

Mitchell was the only Fever player to score in double figures, scoring 19 points on 8 of 14 shots. In the first half, Clark also committed three turnovers and three fouls. Alyssa Thomas, a forward for the Connecticut Sun, set the record last season with 316 points, barely defeating guard Courtney Vandersloot of the New York Liberty (314).

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark keeps setting new Fever records. Clark is averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 41.7 percent field goal and 33.9 percent three-point shooting per game this season. Caitlin Clark will have a chance to increase his season assist total with two games left to play and the Fever competing for a postseason spot.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Just Focused on This Right Now, One Thing at a Time’; Caitlin Clark Distances Herself From ‘Unrivaled’