Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese? Megan Rapinoe Makes Her WNBA Rookie of the Year Verdict

In the world of professional basketball, few things capture the excitement of a new season like the race for the Rookie of the Year award. This year, the battle has been particularly electrifying, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese emerging as standout rookies in the WNBA. Both players have made significant impacts on their teams and the league, but when it comes to choosing between the two, United States Women’s National Team legend Megan Rapinoe has made her pick.

In a recent interview, Megan Rapinoe discussed her views on the Rookie of the Year competition with her fiancée, WNBA legend Sue Bird. Rapinoe did not hold back while voicing her preference. She is well-known for her powerful presence on and off the field. Rapinoe said emphatically, "I have Caitlin [Clark]." For those who have been paying close attention to the season, her decision is not shocking. Leading the league in several statistical categories, Clark, the top player for the Indiana Fever, has been a force to be reckoned with.

As Rapinoe mentioned in the interview, Clark has had a tremendous season, leading the team in assists, turnovers, and points. In every category, she is the best. With a small laugh, Rapinoe spoke the words, "Assists, turnovers, points." The laughter from the audience proved that Rapinoe was correct to commend Clark for his outstanding performance. Rapinoe's respect for Clark shows how much her extraordinary abilities and achievements on the court are appreciated.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rapinoe's backing of Clark does not diminish Angel Reese's remarkable achievements. Reese's performances have garnered attention, and her debut season with the Chicago Sky has been nothing short of spectacular. Her achievement in breaking the double-double record demonstrates how much of an impact she has had on the sport. Reese's accomplishments were recognized by Rapinoe, who said, "Angel is having an amazing season." Breaking the double-double [record], obviously.

The recognition of Reese's achievements says a lot about the value she has added to the league. Although Rapinoe may have had a bias when selecting Clark as Rookie of the Year, it is evident from their respective performances that both players have excelled. Reese's status as one of the season's best rookies has been cemented by her ability to routinely put on outstanding performances and shatter records.

Both players have shown leadership and resiliency in addition to their on-court accomplishments, which has helped them gain recognition in the league. Clark's versatility and skill set are demonstrated by her ability to lead in numerous statistical categories, and Reese's record-breaking performances demonstrate her drive and dedication.

Advertisement

The Rookie of the Year award will ultimately recognize the player who has made the most significant impact during their debut season, and both Clark and Reese have certainly made compelling cases.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark and Angel Take WNBA to Historic Heights With 1000 Percent Increase in Merchandise Sales