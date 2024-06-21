Caitlin Clark Reacts To Cameron Brink’s ACL Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Whether in gymnastics or WNBA, many athletes have faced torn ACLs. And, when the much-awaited showdown, Olympics 2024 is just few weeks away, facing such an injury is hard. The news of Cameron Brink’s ACL Injury on Wednesday shattered millions of fans and WNBA community’s excitement.

When a young star like Brink suffers such a serious injury, it’s not just a personal setback but a blow felt by the entire league. Out of this, Fever guard Caitlin Clark who was roommates with Brink during their time with Team USA at the U19 FIBA World Cup in 2019, has shared her reaction, saying, “It just Breaks your heart.” Her words and positive motivation for the championships are making headlines. Take a look to read what all she said.

Caitlin Clark's supporting words for Cameron Brink

BleacherReport on 20th June added a new post on their official X handle. The tweet reads, Caitlin Clark sends love to Cameron Brink following her ACL injury (red heart) with an image that captures heartbroken Clark's words for Brink.

She says, “You don’t want to see anybody deal with any sort of injury and an injury of that magnitude. I know she’s the type of person that will be able to get through it and come through it stronger. But, yeah, it just breaks your heart. She’s such a good basketball player but an even better person”.

22-year-old Clark knows and has been a friend of Brink for 6 years, from attending weekends together to attending award shows, and events, the friendship has been deep. It is harder for Clark to see her friend facing an injury when it's time to shine in the Olympics.

Advertisement

With optimistic words, the legend adds, “I know she’ll come back stronger and I know so many people are thinking of her and praying for her. I’m sure she’s overwhelmed by the support right now and she deserves it. Knowing the type of person she is, will only make her better in the long run.”

Will Cameron Brink participate in the Paris Olympics 2024?

According to CBS Sports, the rookie will miss the season. Her injury has ruled her out from Team USA, where she was set to represent the 3X3 squad.

The impact of Brink’s injury was evident even before the Fever’s game against the Mystics, with Indiana head coach Christie Sides expressing her support for Brink and the Sparks organization.

Clark mentioned the two games they played against each other this season. Clark’s clutch 3-pointers secured a win for her team in Los Angeles, while the Sparks took their revenge in Indianapolis. These matchups showcased their talents and hinted at the great potential for future rivalries, which will unfortunately be on hold due to Brink’s injury.

Advertisement

Athletes moving forward will prepare for their upcoming games, and the WNBA community remains united in support of Brink.

Up next, the Fever face the Mystics in Indiana on Wednesday, while the Sky play the Wings in Chicago on Thursday. Chicago will host Indiana on Sunday, a game that will undoubtedly be charged with emotion as players reflect on the resilience and strength of their fellow athletes.

What are your thoughts on this situation?