Caitlin Clark Receives Praise From Antonio Brown Few Hours After Getting Dissed by Him

Antonio Brown is talking about Caitlin Clark again but this time he has decided to praise the WNBA sensation. Due to Brown's mood swings, which drive fans and even Clark to the brink of insanity, their back and forth has gradually come to be recognized as the greatest dissing on the internet. Being blocked by Clark hardly ever prevented Brown from receiving criticism or positive remarks about her.

What began with an extremely offensive string of tweets from AB now includes some flattering remarks about Clark. Brown's most recent one fell into the latter group.

The mood swings of Antonio Brown

Brown wrote, “Congrats to @CaitlinClark22 on her 1st WNBA game,” referencing her first game. Although the Indiana Fever fell 92-71 to the Connecticut Sun, it was hardly anything that could stop Brown from praising Clark.

Only a few hours before this, AB had shamelessly tromped Clark in a tweet. Tracing back to the tweet that started it all out, the infamous "keeps it hairy" one got Brown into the obsession of trolling Clark. Reiterating his allusion to the tweet, Brown utilized his ability to create memes to alter an aircraft featuring hair.

What did Brown say about Clark?

Brown said this on Jason Whitlock’s Fearless, “Caitlin Clark, we love you, there’s no drama here. I’m excited about what you are gonna do for women’s basketball. You’re an amazing player. I love to watch your game. You bring a lot of excitement and energy. Never mind CTESPN. We’d love to have you and talk and express what you’re dealing with.”

We don’t know whether Brown meant it or not but this definitely came as a surprise to many fans who have watched him troll Clark on multiple occasions.

